Cedar Rapids 'Survivors' back in battle for $2 million 'Winners at War' prize

Is an All-Iowa Alliance in the making?

Three “Survivor” winners with Eastern Iowa ties are returning to “Survivor 40: Winners at War.” This latest chapter in the popular television reality test of stamina and strategy premieres at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 on CBS.

Among the 20 past million-dollar winners who are competing for a $2 million payoff are Denise Stapley and Sarah Lacina of Cedar Rapids, as well as Danni Boatwright, who is married to former NFL center and Iowa Hawkeye Casey Wiegmann. An Aplington-Parkersburg alum, he played high school football for the late Ed Thomas, then became a star lineman under Hayden Fry at the University of Iowa and spent 16 seasons in the NFL, including two stints with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stapley, a mental health counselor and certified sex therapist, won “Survivor: Philippines” in 2012. Lacina, a Cedar Rapids police investigator, won “Survivor: Game Changers” in 2017, after being voted off the island in a 2013 “Survivor” challenge in the Philippines. Boatwright, a former Kansas City radio personality, actress, model and beauty queen, won “Survivor: Guatemala” in 2005.

Lacina also completed a 7-7-7 challenge in 2018, running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

