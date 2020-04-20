Coronavirus moves Corridor walk/run benefits online

The following walk/run events are moving to online reporting, in keeping with coronavirus social distancing protocols.

Iowa City Hospice Walk for Dignity

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 26: Put on your walking shoes for a family-friendly event that’s all about remembrance and respect.

Participants can stay home and stay safe by walking on a treadmill or in the yard with their kids, hiking on a trail, or strolling through their neighborhood. Post photos or videos to Facebook.com/IowaCityHospice or email judy.frits@iowacityhospice.org.

To make a donation or help raise funds, go to iowacityhospice.org/walk-for-dignity.

Run CRANDIC

April 26: The name for the third annual marathon and half-marathon between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City salutes the history of the railway that connects the two cities. Proceeds will be shared with Corridor nonprofits, including the schools who support the race for their health and wellness programs.

Registration ends at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can run the route of their choice. They will have from midnight on April 26 through 11:59 p.m. May 9 to run the distance they registered for and provide their results. They will be given the tool to submit their results before the April 26 start.

Registration fees are $40 for a 5K; $85 for a half-marathon; $100 for a marathon; and $224 for a four-person marathon relay, at Runcrandic.com/registration.

Hiawatha 5K run/walk

May 9 to 16: This third annual fundraiser will benefit Mary’s Meals locally and Feed Iowa First.

Participants first sign up for the event, then complete the 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on their own and come together virtually on social media to celebrate and share the experience.

Mary’s Meals provides meals to school children here and around the world. Feed Iowa First helps to combat food insecurity locally by growing food and supporting beginning farmers. All proceeds from the 5K will be split between the two organizations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Each $25 entry fee will either feed a child school lunch for an entire year through Mary’s Meals or go toward purchasing vegetable seeds and fuel for Feed Iowa First to deliver produce to community members with food insecurity.

On or near May 9, participants will log their 3.1 miles, while observing social distancing. They are urged to post selfies, route maps, times or photos of general support to social media under #FueledByFood2020.

To see the suggested route and sign up for the 5K, or to make a donation, go to Runsignup.com/Race/IA/Hiawatha/MarysMeals5KHiawatha.

Crush the Curve Virtual Marathon

Register through May 30: Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation is offering a 30-day virtual challenge, open to all ages, beginning from the day they register. Fee is $10; register for program #118125-01 online at CRREC.org.

While not a fundraiser, participants will reap the benefits. They will keep a log of their miles and can choose to run, walk or jog 26.2 miles in 30 days. Another option is to work out with yoga, weights or virtual classes, and every 15 minutes of working out will equal one mile. A race T-shirt will be mailed to participants who submit completed log sheets online.

For more information, go to Bit.ly/CrushTheCurve or call (319) 286-5566.

Johnson County Heart Walk

8 a.m. June 20: The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is rescheduling and moving the annual Johnson County Heart Walk online.

The virtual walk and run event will celebrate survivors of heart disease and stroke, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. Funds raised will go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in the community.

To register, go to Johnsoncountyiaheartwalk.org.

On June 20, participants and teams are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 8 a.m. Suggested activities include walking or jogging outside while following social distancing guidelines; getting the whole family involved; trying out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats; and creating an at-home circuit workout. Participants are encouraged to post pictures and videos to document their activity using #ICHeartWalk.