Heavy rain prompts trail closures in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Walkers, runners, hikers and cyclists will have to find some new routes for the time being thanks to flooding along the Iowa River.

According to a news release from the City of Iowa City, heavy rainfall has prompted the closing of several trail sections:

— Trail access under Interstate 80 near Waterworks Prairie Park

— The Iowa River Trail near McCollister Boulevard and Terry Trueblood Recreation Area

— Trail access near Hills Bank on Gilbert Street

— Iowa River Trail Highway 6 underpass south of Riverfront Crossings Park

Portions of Lower City Park are also closed until further notice, the city said.

