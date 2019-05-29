Recreation

Heavy rain prompts trail closures in Iowa City

Volunteers begin work on clearing debris during an Iowa River Trail Cleanup session on Sunday, October 19, 2014. (Gazette photo)
IOWA CITY — Walkers, runners, hikers and cyclists will have to find some new routes for the time being thanks to flooding along the Iowa River.

According to a news release from the City of Iowa City, heavy rainfall has prompted the closing of several trail sections:

— Trail access under Interstate 80 near Waterworks Prairie Park

— The Iowa River Trail near McCollister Boulevard and Terry Trueblood Recreation Area

— Trail access near Hills Bank on Gilbert Street

— Iowa River Trail Highway 6 underpass south of Riverfront Crossings Park

Portions of Lower City Park are also closed until further notice, the city said.

