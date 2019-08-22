Market After Dark 2019: What you need to know

Here’s the lowdown to enlighten you before Saturday’s Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Q: What is the market footprint?

A: First to Fourth avenues, and First to Sixth streets SE.

Q: What are the market hours?

A: 6:30 to 11 p.m.; streets close to traffic at noon Saturday and reopen at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Q: Where can I park and for how long?

A: Street parking is free outside the venue; nearby parkades will offer $5 parking through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Q: What is the cost to attend?

A: Free admission; more than 100 market vendors will offer food, beverages and handcrafted items for sale; ATMs will be available on site.

Q: How many people are expected to attend?

A: Last year’s event drew about 40,000 people.

Q: What is the open container policy?

A: People 21 and over with ID need a wristband to consume beer, wine and hard cider — no hard liquor — within the market footprint. Official market souvenir cups are $6, first drink included, available at beverage stations and participating bars and restaurants. Refills are $5; sales stop at 10:30 p.m. Step outside the market with an open container, and you’ll be subject to a citation.

Q: What are the participating beverage establishments?

A: Bricks Bar & Grill, Cobble Hill, Country Underground, Grin N Goose, Hazzard County Saloon, Jimmy Z’s, Map Room, Need Pizza, Paramount Theatre (serving from Second Street), Penguins Comedy Club, Pub 217, Rock Bar, Theatre Cedar Rapids, The Lost Cuban, Tycoon, White Star.

Q: Will other businesses in the venue be open?

A: Yes, including Gianna’s Italian Beef, La Cantina Restaurant, Marie’s Jewelry & Accessories, Pretty Lane, Simply Divine Candy & Gift Shop.

Q: Can I bring my well-behaved party dog, iguana or snake?

A: No. Only service animals are allowed.

Q: With Third Avenue SE closed for constructions, where will the main stage be?

A: On Fourth Avenue SE, between Waypoint and the Banjo block.

Q: Can I bring a chair to sit and watch the concerts?

A: No. It’s standing room only, with space down Fourth Avenue by Greene Square and Fifth Street by the stage.

Q: Who’s playing on the main stage?

A: The local City Park and the horn-fueled Diamond Empire Band from Des Moines; other artists and musicians will be performing throughout the market footprint.

Q: Is the event family-friendly?

A: Yes, kids will find fun activities, especially in Greene Square, but most attractions are geared toward adults.

Q: Where can I find more information?

A: Cedarrapids.org/events/market-after-dark

Comments: (319) 368-8508; diana.nollen@thegazette.com