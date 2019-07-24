Life

Spam cooking champ from Williamsburg brings home the bacon

Restaurateur wins the 'Spamerica Cup' in Texas competition

Mike Myers, chef and owner with his wife, Tracey, of Myers Grill and Catering in Williamsburg, shows July 15 his Spamarama festival winning dish called the Three Pigs, which features smoked pork belly, pork tenderloin and smoked Spam with sautéed onions and two kinds of sauces at the restaurant. Myers took first place in the taste and showmanship categories at the Austin, Texas, competition. The win helped him take home the Spamerica’s Cup trophy that honors Myers’ late brother, John Myers, who had won the cup more than anyone else. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Mike Myers, chef and owner with his wife, Tracey, of Myers Grill and Catering in Williamsburg, shows July 15 his Spamarama festival winning dish called the Three Pigs, which features smoked pork belly, pork tenderloin and smoked Spam with sautéed onions and two kinds of sauces at the restaurant. Myers took first place in the taste and showmanship categories at the Austin, Texas, competition. The win helped him take home the Spamerica’s Cup trophy that honors Myers’ late brother, John Myers, who had won the cup more than anyone else. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/

WILLIAMSBURG — Spam is a dirty word in some foodie circles, but Mike Myers proudly displays the awards proclaiming him one of the nation’s finest culinary experts when it comes to the mystery meat.

Earlier this month, he traveled to Austin, Texas, to participate and ultimately win Spamarama, an Austin institution dating to 1978.

“I came with my guns loaded for that trophy,” Myers said from his restaurant kitchen, Myers Grill and Catering in Williamsburg.

Spamarama, which was held July 6 at Moontower Saloon, featured 27 teams, some with seven or eight members. The main requirement is that the entry dish be made of at least 51 percent Spam.

Myers, who has owned and operated his restaurant for 23 years and has been in food service for 53 years, competed in the professional category.

Facing Spam dishes paired with ramen noodles, peanut brittle, chili and more, Myers entered “Three Pigs” in the competition. The dish featured thin sliced pork tenderloin, Spam and pork belly garnished with grilled onions, barbecue-sriracha aioli and wasabi aioli.

He smoked the tenderloin and pork belly here before driving to Texas to ensure optimal results.

“Spam gets a bad rap, but it’s a really good product,” he said.

For his effort, Myers claimed the esteemed “Spamerica Cup,” which is awarded to the top combined score of the taste and showmanship categories. Myers finished first in both.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art

Enjoy free admission at the meseum, now through September 2nd!

Learn More
The Gazette Heroes Nomination

Know an everyday hero that enriches our community?

Nominate them today!
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

“As the years progress, it’s gotten fancier and more elegant,” Myers said. “It’s tough to win.”

This was his third time participating in Spamarama and third time placing among the best. He won in 1989 with a “Spamwurst” dish, and placed second to his brother, John, in 2007, the last year before a 12 year hiatus when an organizer left the area, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Before the hiatus, the event had been drawing thousands of people.

Myers’ connection to the competition was his brother, who was a multi-time Spam-cooking champion having participated more than 20 times in the event.

Brothers Mike and John had developed a rivalry, and after John died from a heart attack in March, Mike was determined to travel to Texas and win the crown. The Spamerica Cup had even been renamed to include John Myers, who won the cup more than anyone else.

“I wanted to keep John’s legacy going and bring the cup back to the family,” Mike Myers said.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Life ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Meet the 2019 Johnson County Fair queen, princess

Linn County Conservation needs your feedback on parks, future plans

Jordan Booker, opening for Billy Currington in Cedar Rapids Thursday, straddles line between country and rock

Tom Vilsack: Iowa faces 'incredible' future, if it has the will

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former Linn-Mar school nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex exploitation

Watch Live: Robert Mueller testifying before Congress

Hawkeye football, basketball revenue continues to slip

University of Northern Iowa cutting courses, faculty amid budget and enrollment woes

Linn sheriff's office IDs teen killed in mowing accident between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.