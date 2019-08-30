Looking for things to do this Labor Day weekend? We have you covered

Summer’s last hurrah will come out swinging, from celebrity games at the Field of Dreams and municipal pool windups to the final freebies at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, annual Labor Day concerts at Waubeek and steam rising from Mount Pleasant.

Here’s a quick glance at events on and off the beaten path. For more fun indoors and out over the holiday weekend, go to HooplaNow.com.

Field Of Dreams

TEAM OF DREAMS: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Rd., Dyersville: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. silent auction; 1 to 5 p.m. player autographs (see schedule for when players — including Steve Carlton, Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, Ozzie Smith, Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson — are available); 3 to 4 p.m. Q&A with Carlton and Boggs; 6 p.m. opening ceremony; 6:30 p.m. celebrity softball game with players and movie cast members; 8:45 p.m. “Field of Dreams” film; teamofdreamsiowa.com. Tickets: $10 to $60, Eventbrite.com/e/team-of-dreams-2019-tickets-55714322037

MOVIE NIGHT: Saturday, Phoenix Theaters, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque; a la carte tickets $20 to $60 for a VIP reception, screenings of “The Sandlot,” “A League of Their Own” and “Field of Dreams,” photos and Q&A with “League” and “Sandlot” cast members; teamofdreamsiowa.com/movie-night-at-phoenix-theaters/

BREAKFAST WITH THE PROS Q&A: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Dubuque; $55, Eventbrite.com/e/team-of-dreams-2019-tickets-55714322037

Festivals and more

AMANA: Festival of Iowa Beers, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Millstream Brewing Co., 835 48th Ave. Attendance is capped at 1,400 patrons, ages 21 and over, for the state’s longest running beer festival; souvenir cup for unlimited samples from more than 50 Iowa breweries, food and music. Tickets: $30 advance, $35 day-of, $10 designated drivers, at Millstream’s tasting room or tikly.co/IBG. iowabeer.org/foib

AMANA: Cluster Dog Shows: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday (8/30) to Monday (9/2), with extended hours Saturday (8/31), Amana RV Park & Event Center, 3890 C St., Amana; $2 per car per day, $5 for the weekend; features all-breed dog shows, obedience and rally trials, breed specialty categories, vendor sales.

CORALVILLE: FRYfest, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. fireworks finale Friday (8/30), Iowa River Landing, 300 E. Ninth St. Includes: blood drive, Hawkeye collectors showcase and trade show, panel discussions, Hawkeye trivia challenge, bags tournament, pep rally and High Porch Picnic Block Party with concert, beverage garden and fireworks; free to $5; https://fryfest.com

MOUNT PLEASANT: Midwest Old Threshers Reunion: gates open 7 a.m. Friday to Monday, 405 E. Threshers Rd. Features steam engines, antique cars and trucks, tractors, gas engines, horses, noon Cavalcade of Power daily, museums, entertainment, food and 8 p.m. grandstand country concerts by Home Free on Friday, Joe Diffie on Saturday and Scotty McCreery on Sunday (free with gate admission); oldthreshers.org

Municipal pools

CEDAR RAPIDS: Noelridge Aquatic Center, 1248 42nd St. NE: Lap swim from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, open swim from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday. Bender Pool, 940 14th Ave. SE: Closed for improvements since July 20, activities begin again Wednesday. Details: cedar-rapids.org/residents/parks_and_recreation/municipal_pools.php

IOWA CITY: City Park Pool, Park Road in Upper City Park: Lap swim 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to Monday; twilight swim 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; open swim 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday; icgov.org/pools

MARION: Municipal Swimming Pool, Willowood Park, 1855 35th St.: Lap swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; lap swim 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and open swim 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday; cityofmarion.org/departments/parks-recreation/aquatics

NORTH LIBERTY: Aquatic Center, 520 W. Cherry St.: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Labor Day; https://northlibertyiowa.org/departments/recreation/aquatics-center/

Music

NEWBO WOMEN’S MUSIC FESTIVAL: NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free music by local, female-led bands; facebook.com/events/483503832398306/

WAUBEEK: Labor Day Weekend Bash, F.B. & Company, 4185 Whittier Rd. Sunday: Bird Dog, 2 to 4 p.m., The Collective, 4 to 6 p.m., Blue Sixty, 6 to 9 p.m. Monday: Bob Dorr & The Limestoners, 3 p.m.; facebook.com/Waubeek

Art

CEDAR RAPIDS MUSEUM OF ART: Free summer admission ends Sunday, 410 Third Ave. SE. Temporary exhibitions include “Kick Up Your Heels: The Fine Art of Shoes” and “Into the Blue: An All-Iowa Juried Exhibition.” Weekend hours: noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Regular admission prices of $3 to $7, free ages 5 and under, resume Tuesday; crma.org

NEWBO ART FEST: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, NewBo District, Third Street SE between 10th and 12th avenues; 35 local and regional artist booths; live mural at 10 a.m., kid zone 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also: NewBo Run 7:30 to 10:45 a.m., activities inside the Cherry Building, 2X2XU “My Planet” exhibit around the district; newboartfest.org/

