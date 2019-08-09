Life

Pups hit the pool this weekend at K9Splash! in Cedar Rapids

Event is Saturday and Sunday at Bever Park Pool

It’s time for Bever Park Pool to go to the dogs. Whether their forte is dog paddling or fetching a tennis ball, Fido and friends are invited to take the plunge before the pool closes for the season. Humans must be taller than 48 inches to accompany their pooches inside the pool area, and all dogs must have proof of rabies, parvo and distemper vaccines from a vet. Proceeds benefit Cedar Rapids off-leash parks and the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department.

If you go

When: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for dogs under 15 inches, then all-swim 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (8/10) and Sunday (8/11)

Where: Bever Park Pool, 2700 Bever Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

Cost: $15 per day

Rules: K9cola.org

