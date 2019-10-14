Photos: Moss opens Czech Village shop

Photos: Moss opens Czech Village shop

Co-owners Anne Armitage and Alan Peterka are putting down roots in a new Cedar Rapids location.

/ 20

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Everyday Hero: Retired Cedar Rapids school librarian still spreading love of reading

'Social club on wheels' celebrates another year

Fayette County gets $490K state grant to buy land for public use

Driver found dead at scene of single-vehicle crash in Iowa City

Football helps Iowa sports betting go long

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A Republican harm reductionist seeks seat in Congress

Competing impeachment rallies converge in Cedar Rapids

Carson King forgoes cut of 'Iowa Legend' bobblehead

Iowa revenue panel projects slow growth, no recession

Ret. Admiral Michael Franken running as pragmatic progressive for U.S. Senate

Trending