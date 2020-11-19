Photos: October 2020 Gazette Visuals Favorite News Photos of the Month

Photos: October 2020 Gazette Visuals Favorite News Photos of the Month

Gazette Visuals staff picks their favorite news photos for October.

/ 45

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

More than 60,000 Iowans impacted by Mercy Iowa City data breach

New Iowa unemployment claims jump to highest level since August

When you and your spouse aren't on the same spending page

Iowa marijuana regulators consider DEA waiver, 'food truck' model for distribution

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Popoli closing, White Star seeks new owner

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as Iowa's COVID-19 deaths, cases continue climb

Some Cedar Rapids area businesses discourage holiday travel for employees

Reynolds' new order is not the real mask mandate Iowa needs

University of Iowa shares 'heartening' vaccine news, as pandemic pressure mounts

Trending