Chew on This: Zoey's Pizza reopens in Marion, Table closes in North Liberty

In this week’s Chew on This, popular pizzeria Zoey’s is back in Marion and a new North Liberty restaurant, Table, is closing after opeing just this year.

Zoey’s Pizza

A long-standing Marion restaurant that was badly damaged in the derecho is standing again. Zoey’s Pizzeria, 690 10th Street, reopened Nov. 24 after completing storm repairs.

Owner Denny Novak posted his thanks on Facebook, naming the contractors, staff, friends, family, customers and others who helped the business come back from the Aug. 10 hurricane-force storm.

“‘What did you learn Dorothy?’ ‘There’s no place like home.’ Marion is Zoey’s home. And it’s people like these that make a place truly a home. Thank you,” he wrote.

Table

Table, a North Liberty restaurant that opened earlier this year is closing, at least for now.

A Facebook post for the restaurant announced the decision:

“Sad doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel at this moment, but as of today, Table is temporarily closing.

“We just weren’t able to overcome the obstacles that COVID-19 has put in front of us, despite our best efforts. We’re so thankful for our amazing staff and our loyal guests. Without you, we never would have gotten this far.

“But, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. We’ll be back before you know it. And in the meantime, we’ll be hard at work getting ready to make Table’s second chapter much better than the first. Stay tuned for our future plans.”

Owned by Ryan and Colleen Bell, Jesse and Becca Bender, Tim and Tricia Carty, Mitch Crandall, Amy and Darren Jenson, Paul Park, and Bobby and Kayla Thompson, Table opened at 575 Cameron Way in North Liberty this summer.

The restaurant previously closed for a few days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and reopened Nov. 19 for carryout and delivery only. At the time, they wrote, “As much as we’d love to have you join us in person, we believe that the responsible thing to do is to bring our table to yours. The day will come when we gather again, and it will be amazing. ... Friends, we need you now. As you know, this pandemic has hit small businesses hard. We’re certainly one of them.”

