RESTAURANTS

Yummy Restaurant features Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Chinese noodles

Co-owner Amy Huang prepares a Thai rolled ice cream dish Jan. 22 at Yummy Restaurant in Iowa City. (Andy Abeyta photos/T
Co-owner Amy Huang prepares a Thai rolled ice cream dish Jan. 22 at Yummy Restaurant in Iowa City. (Andy Abeyta photos/The Gazette)
/
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:00AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Yummy Restaurant features Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Chinese noodles

10:00AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

09:30AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

11:00AM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

11:00AM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Chew on This: Kathy's Pies taking over Kettel House Bakery & Cafe

11:30AM | Thu, January 16, 2020

Some spirits to raise your winter bitten spirits: Eastern Iowa food events this ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

IOWA CITY — The menu at Yummy Restaurant doesn’t limit itself to one kind of cuisine. Visitors can try Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Taiwanese milk tea or Chinese noodle soup — and if none of that appeals, they can hit the buffet.

Amy Huang and her husband, Andy Chen, opened the restaurant with a friend, Jakie Huang, in December. Amy Huang and Chen previously owned two restaurants in New York before Jakie Huang encouraged them to give Iowa City a try.

Jakie Huang’s entire family lives in Iowa, and she told her friends Iowa City’s large international student population would make it a good place to open a restaurant.

But they didn’t want to appeal just to Chinese students, Amy Huang said. Instead, the focus is on just serving tasty food from across Asia — thus the restaurant’s name, Yummy.

“Here, students are from different places,” Amy Huang said. “We wanted everybody together to come to our restaurant. Chinese, Japanese, Korean, American, everyone should feel comfortable.”

As customers enter the shop, the first thing they see is the Thai ice cream counter, where a variety of candies and fruit are ready to be mixed into ice cream on a cold block, then carefully rolled up and stacked with more toppings in a dish.

“We know young people like dessert,” Amy Huang said. “And students want fast service.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Huang, who moved to the United States when she was in high school. She returns to Asia once a year. Sometimes she detours to places where she can learn different cooking skills. For example, she went to Thailand to learn the ice cream technique. On another trip, she studied milk tea in Taiwan where the restaurant imports its tea from.

Amy Huang’s favorite bubble tea on the menu is brown sugar bubble milk tea.

“When the brown sugar and red tea mix together, I really like the flavor,” she said.

She also has family in China who opened a cafe with desserts, drinks and smoothies. All of those can be found on Yummy’s menu.

Yummy also serves fresh fruit juice, tea, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt. Those with a sweet tooth also can try desserts like sweet rice soup and mango pudding.

On the savory side is ramen, which Chen learned how to make in Japan, and cross bridge noodles. A specialty of Yunnan province in southwest China, the dish features hot chicken broth, rice noodles and a variety of other ingredients, which are traditionally stirred into the broth at the table.

“It’s popular throughout China. It reminds people of their home,” Amy Huang said.

At the back of the restaurant, a hot buffet line holds more options for diners. She said they hope to add a sushi bar in the future.

Amy Huang said her favorite part of managing the restaurant is seeing customers enjoy a dish.

“If somebody says, ‘Oh, this tastes very different. Oh, this tastes so good,’ it makes me so happy,” she said. “I want everybody to come in here and say, ‘Oh, yummy!’ ”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

If You Go

• What: Yummy Restaurant

• Where: 119 E. Washington St., Iowa City

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

• Details: (319) 569-2989

Gowans

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

Chew on This: Kathy's Pies taking over Kettel House Bakery & Cafe

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After a week of Cedar Rapids gun violence, teen protesters ask for better from schools, lawmakers

Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

H&M's second Iowa store coming in fall to Coral Ridge Mall

Cargill CEO predicts growth in Cedar Rapids, doesn't address rail yard controversy

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.