Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

I am sensing two themes: It’s cold, and we’re trying our best to make ourselves forget about that.

Winterfest Wine & Beer Walk

Warm up samples at Ackerman, Heritage, Prosit, Village and White Cross wineries, along with Millstream Brewery, during Amana’s Winterfest. Purchase a punch card, and once you’ve completed the walk, turn it in for a Winterfest logo wine glass.

• When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Amana Convention & Visitors Bureau, 622 46th Ave., Amana

• Cost: $2

• Details: amanacolonies.com/things-to-do/festivals/winterfest

BrrrFest

Celebrate the beers of winter and the brewers who make them. Sample and purchase craft beers showcased by dozens of breweries from across the Midwest. Proceeds benefit Coralville’s annual 4thFest celebration and the Iowa Brewer’s Guild.

• When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center Exhibit Hall, 300 E. Ninth St., Coralville

• Cost: $40

• Details: coralville.org/604/BrrrFest

Winterfest Wine and Dine

This dinner during Amana’s Winterfest includes a five course meal with pairings of White Cross Cellars wine. Reservations required.

• When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Ox Yoke Inn, 4420 220th Trail, Amana

• Cost: $24.99

• Details: (319) 622-3409, amanacolonies.com/things-to-do/festivals/winterfest

Pizza Making Party

North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter has many affiliated events, including a pizza party at Rusciano’s. Pizza chef Gennaro Rusciano will teach kids five and older how to make the perfect pizza while their accompanying adult enjoys a beverage and appetizer. Tickets include a soft drink for the child, shared pizza and dessert for child and adult and a beverage and appetizer for the adults. Additional child tickets available at purchase. Registration required.

• When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Rusciano’s, 710 Pacha Parkway, North Liberty

• Cost: $35

• Details: beatthebitter.com/event/pizza-making-party-2

Beat the Bitter Beer Dinner

North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter has many affiliated events, including this dinner at Reds Alehouse, which includes an opening cocktail, five courses and drink pairings.

• When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

• Where: Reds Alehouse, 405 N. Dubuque St., North Liberty

• Cost: $65

• Tickets: btbdinner.brownpapertickets.com