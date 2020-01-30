RESTAURANTS

Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

A crate of apples is shown with barrels of aging hard cider at the Wilson's Orchard cidery in Solon on Wednesday, Sept.
A crate of apples is shown with barrels of aging hard cider at the Wilson’s Orchard cidery in Solon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:00AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Yummy Restaurant features Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Chinese noodles

10:00AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

09:30AM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

11:00AM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

11:00AM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Chew on This: Kathy's Pies taking over Kettel House Bakery & Cafe

11:30AM | Thu, January 16, 2020

Some spirits to raise your winter bitten spirits: Eastern Iowa food events this ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Keep on doing our best to enjoy food and keep warm.

Barrel Aged January

Lion Bridge Brewing wraps up its monthlong celebration of barrel-aged beers with a tapping of a Double Maple Pecan GAZPROM! firkin today, with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. by Dr. Z’s Experiment.

• When: 3 to 10 p.m. today

• Where: Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids

• Details: lionbridgebrewing.com/lbevents

Cider Tasting and Snow White Mystery

North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter has many affiliated events, including this hard cider tasting and live action mystery. A modern take on the classic Snow White fairy-tale will give attendees the chance to solve the mystery of who attacked Prince Charming and why. Space is limited to 20 people, who must be 21 years or older.

• When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

• Where: North Liberty Library, 520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

• Cost: Free

• Details: beatthebitter.com/event/cider-tasting-and-snow-white-mystery

Chili Supper

North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter has many affiliated events, including the annual North Liberty Boy Scout Troop 216’s chili supper fundraiser. The meal includes all the homemade meat or veggies chili you can eat, toppings, bread, drinks and homemade desserts.

• When: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday

• Where: North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

• Cost: $5, children under 5 free

• Details: beatthebitter.com/event/chili-supper

Wassail

Wassail is a tradition, a party, a ritual, a beverage, and a vessel. Rapid Creek Cidery and Wilson’s Orchard will host this celebration in honor of the orchard, the cider, and good fortune for the upcoming season. Doors open for VIP guests upstairs at 6:30 p.m., and the main party begins downstairs at 7:30 p.m., with Flash In A Pan playing from 8 to 10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets include one pint of cider and light appetizers, with additional food and drink for VIP ticket holders.

• When: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Rapid Creek Cidery, 4823 Dingleberry Rd. NE, Iowa City

• Cost: $25 to $60

• Details: rapidcreekcidery.com/events/wassail-2020

Winter Farmers Market

Shop for produce, local coffee, meat, eggs, honey, jams and more, plus arts and crafts. QuickE’s food truck will be on site.

• When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, Building C, 4261 Oakcrest Hill Rd. SE, Iowa City

• Details: Email johnsoncomarket@gmail.com

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Yummy Restaurant features Thai ice cream, Japanese ramen, Chinese noodles

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

Chew on This: Kathy's Pies taking over Kettel House Bakery & Cafe

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After a week of Cedar Rapids gun violence, teen protesters ask for better from schools, lawmakers

Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

H&M's second Iowa store coming in fall to Coral Ridge Mall

Cargill CEO predicts growth in Cedar Rapids, doesn't address rail yard controversy

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.