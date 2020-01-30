Winter Market, Beer, Chili, Cider, Wassail: Eastern Iowa food events

Keep on doing our best to enjoy food and keep warm.

Barrel Aged January

Lion Bridge Brewing wraps up its monthlong celebration of barrel-aged beers with a tapping of a Double Maple Pecan GAZPROM! firkin today, with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. by Dr. Z’s Experiment.

• When: 3 to 10 p.m. today

• Where: Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids

• Details: lionbridgebrewing.com/lbevents

Cider Tasting and Snow White Mystery

North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter has many affiliated events, including this hard cider tasting and live action mystery. A modern take on the classic Snow White fairy-tale will give attendees the chance to solve the mystery of who attacked Prince Charming and why. Space is limited to 20 people, who must be 21 years or older.

• When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

• Where: North Liberty Library, 520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

• Cost: Free

• Details: beatthebitter.com/event/cider-tasting-and-snow-white-mystery

Chili Supper

North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter has many affiliated events, including the annual North Liberty Boy Scout Troop 216’s chili supper fundraiser. The meal includes all the homemade meat or veggies chili you can eat, toppings, bread, drinks and homemade desserts.

• When: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday

• Where: North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

• Cost: $5, children under 5 free

• Details: beatthebitter.com/event/chili-supper

Wassail

Wassail is a tradition, a party, a ritual, a beverage, and a vessel. Rapid Creek Cidery and Wilson’s Orchard will host this celebration in honor of the orchard, the cider, and good fortune for the upcoming season. Doors open for VIP guests upstairs at 6:30 p.m., and the main party begins downstairs at 7:30 p.m., with Flash In A Pan playing from 8 to 10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets include one pint of cider and light appetizers, with additional food and drink for VIP ticket holders.

• When: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Rapid Creek Cidery, 4823 Dingleberry Rd. NE, Iowa City

• Cost: $25 to $60

• Details: rapidcreekcidery.com/events/wassail-2020

Winter Farmers Market

Shop for produce, local coffee, meat, eggs, honey, jams and more, plus arts and crafts. QuickE’s food truck will be on site.

• When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, Building C, 4261 Oakcrest Hill Rd. SE, Iowa City

• Details: Email johnsoncomarket@gmail.com