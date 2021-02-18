The Fish Store reopens with a food truck for Lent

Catholics celebrated Ash Wednesday yesterday, which means that Lent is here and fish becomes a staple on Fridays for many families.

Lenore Zoll, who closed her brick-and-mortar business The Fish Store on Dec. 24, a casualty of the pandemic, said she has rented a food truck from Caribbean Kitchen and is opened for business during Lent. Her first day was Ash Wednesday.

She will continue to be open for every Friday through Lent (to April 2) at various locations in Cedar Rapids. This Friday she will be parked from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the southside Theisen’s, 3111 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Follow her on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TheFishStoreTheOriginalBostonFish) for future locations.

“I couldn’t stand the community going without The Boston Fish sandwich for Lent, so I rented a food truck for every Friday during lent and Ash Wednesday,” Zoll said in an email.

Zoll had originally opened The Fish Store at 4342 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, on March 6, just 11 days before the statewide shutdown of restaurants to dine-in service due to the pandemic.

But the restaurant struggled in the pandemic and closed after being open for only 10 months.

CR Restaurant Week

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week starts Friday and runs through Feb. 27. Food lovers will be treated to limited time dishes at specialty prices at 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants:

• Bari Italian, 450 First St. SW

• Black Sheep Social Club, 600 First St. SE

• Bostons, 804 16th Ave. SW

• Caucho, 1202 Third St. SE Suite 102

• Cherry Meadow Winery and Distillery, 591 62nd St. Suite 104, Marion

• Groundswell Cafe, 201 Third Ave. SW

• Kickstand, 203 16th Ave. SE

• Lion Bridge Brewing Co., 59 16th Ave. SW

• LP Street Food, 302 Third Ave. SW

• Lucky’s on 16th, 86 16th Ave. NW

• Mas Margaritas, 588 Boyson Rd. NE, Suite 124

• Midtown Station, 715 Second Ave. SE

• NaRa Thai Cuisine, 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd., Marion

• Old Neighborhood Pub, 608 16th St. NE

• Parlor City Pub and Eatery, 1125 Third St. SE

• Pub 217, 217 Third St. SE

• Red Frog, 88 16th Ave. SW

• Sugarfire Smoke House, 2350 Edgewood Rd. SW

• The Class Act, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd. SW

• Vitos on 42nd Street, 4100 River Ridge Dr.

To see what’s on the menu, visit www.cedarrapids.org/events/cedar-rapids-restaurant-week/2021-participating-restaurants

Know of any restaurants opening or closing in the area? Let us know at features@thegazette.com.