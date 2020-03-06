RESTAURANTS

The Fish Store opens in Cedar Rapids

Lenore Zoll, manager, carries a tray of lobster tail at Boston Fish Seafood Market and Restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Lenore Zoll, manager, carries a tray of lobster tail at Boston Fish Seafood Market and Restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Boston Fish is back — again — with the opening of The Fish Store at 4342 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids.

Lenore Zoll, who was manager of the former Boston Fish restaurant before it closed in May, has opened the new eatery, which has the tagline, “The Original Boston Fish.” Boston Fish first opened in Cedar Rapids in 1942, and Zoll’s had family ran it at 804 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids, since they purchased it in the 1990s. Her uncle, Joseph Zoll, sold it to restaurateur Kory Nanke in 2019. In January, Nanke reopened it as Bostons with a revamped menu that still focuses on seafood but adds land-based entrees like prime rib to the lineup. Zoll, meanwhile, decided to start her own business.

Zoll opened the doors March 6, in a spot that was formerly Vivian’s Soul Food before that restaurant relocated in January.

The Fish Store aims to recreate Boston Fish’s offerings, including cod, walleye, perch, catfish and shrimp sandwiches and baskets, fish tacos, and sides like hush puppies, coleslaw and red beans and rice.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

