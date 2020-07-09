Chew on This: New restaurant, Table, opens in North Liberty; Marion pub crawl goes virtual

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter for regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

Table

North Liberty has a new restaurant. Table opened at 575 Cameron Way, the former location of BeerBurger. Owned by Ryan and Colleen Bell, Jesse and Becca Bender, Tim and Tricia Carty, Mitch Crandall, Amy and Darren Jenson, Paul Park, and Bobby and Kayla Thompson, the menu includes brunch with breakfast poutine, baked French toast and fare like burgers, brussels sprouts, cauliflower steaks and roasted chicken for lunch and dinner, along with cocktails. Table has opened for in-house dining, and has carryout and patio seating options. People can call (319) 665-2777 for reservations.

Eat. Drink. & Be Marion

Uptown Marion will host the sixth annual Eat. Drink. & Be Marion: Food & Pub Crawl Fundraiser on July 16 with a social distancing twist.

Participants may select donor levels online at marion.shopwhereilive.com/product-category/events/fundraiser-giving and receive an at-home pub crawl kit with the year’s logo drinkware and other swag. The drinkware will be used for Uptown promotion nights in the future.

People are encouraged to shop local food and drink establishments in preparation for the event.

On July 16, live entertainment will be streamed from the Giving Tree Theater on the Uptown Marion Facebook page from 6 to 9 p.m., with music, prize giveaways and an experiences auction.

