RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: New restaurant, Table, opens in North Liberty; Marion pub crawl goes virtual

Traffic passes the North Liberty Sign on Penn Street near the Interstate 380 interchange. (Gazette file photo)
Traffic passes the North Liberty Sign on Penn Street near the Interstate 380 interchange. (Gazette file photo)
/
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

08:00AM | Thu, July 09, 2020

Chew on This: New restaurant, Table, opens in North Liberty; Marion pu ...

07:00AM | Tue, July 07, 2020

How to support Black-owned businesses in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

10:15AM | Thu, July 02, 2020

Chew on This: Iowa City moves outdoor dining into the street on the No ...

10:00AM | Thu, July 02, 2020

Couple opens Bollywood Grill in Iowa City

View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter for regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

Table

North Liberty has a new restaurant. Table opened at 575 Cameron Way, the former location of BeerBurger. Owned by Ryan and Colleen Bell, Jesse and Becca Bender, Tim and Tricia Carty, Mitch Crandall, Amy and Darren Jenson, Paul Park, and Bobby and Kayla Thompson, the menu includes brunch with breakfast poutine, baked French toast and fare like burgers, brussels sprouts, cauliflower steaks and roasted chicken for lunch and dinner, along with cocktails. Table has opened for in-house dining, and has carryout and patio seating options. People can call (319) 665-2777 for reservations.

Eat. Drink. & Be Marion

Uptown Marion will host the sixth annual Eat. Drink. & Be Marion: Food & Pub Crawl Fundraiser on July 16 with a social distancing twist.

Participants may select donor levels online at marion.shopwhereilive.com/product-category/events/fundraiser-giving and receive an at-home pub crawl kit with the year’s logo drinkware and other swag. The drinkware will be used for Uptown promotion nights in the future.

People are encouraged to shop local food and drink establishments in preparation for the event.

On July 16, live entertainment will be streamed from the Giving Tree Theater on the Uptown Marion Facebook page from 6 to 9 p.m., with music, prize giveaways and an experiences auction.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

08:00AM | Thu, July 09, 2020

Chew on This: New restaurant, Table, opens in North Liberty; Marion pu ...

07:00AM | Tue, July 07, 2020

How to support Black-owned businesses in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

10:15AM | Thu, July 02, 2020

Chew on This: Iowa City moves outdoor dining into the street on the No ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

How to support Black-owned businesses in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

Chew on This: Iowa City moves outdoor dining into the street on the Northside

Couple opens Bollywood Grill in Iowa City

Cedar Rapids, school district to distribute food for families

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former CRPD Sgt. Lucas Jones says firing was retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct

Iowa City man arrested after racially charged attack

Hospitals approaching COVID-19 rise for second time with more confidence

Volunteers search for missing man in Waterloo area who is subject of film 'This Day Forward'

Iowa lawmaker tries to walk back claim that no one has died from coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.