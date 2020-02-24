RESTAURANTS

Sweet Basil's Pizza closing in Cedar Rapids

Chew on This

Sheryl Kobusch (left), Kayne Bowden (center), and Angela Kobusch prepare pizzas at Sweet Basil Pizza Pie on Friday, Janu
Sheryl Kobusch (left), Kayne Bowden (center), and Angela Kobusch prepare pizzas at Sweet Basil Pizza Pie on Friday, January 4, 2012. (The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:00AM | Mon, February 24, 2020

Sweet Basil's Pizza closing in Cedar Rapids

11:12AM | Thu, February 20, 2020

Chew on This: Hamburg Inn location closes, Gnarly Pepper leaves NewBo

10:30AM | Thu, February 20, 2020

New owner hopes to keep Tommy's Restaurant in Cedar Rapids going strong

02:47PM | Fri, February 14, 2020

Famous Dave's owner targets Granite City restaurants, pending bankruptcy court a ...

07:00AM | Thu, February 13, 2020

Restaurant Weeks in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids serve up specials, tasting events th ...

06:55AM | Thu, February 13, 2020

What's on the menu for Iowa City Restaurant Week
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Cedar Rapids restaurant Sweet Basil’s Pizza Pie will close Feb. 29.

Owner Angela Kobusch said the restaurant only has three employees — herself, her mother Sheryl Kobusch and one other person — and they are all ready for new opportunities, with other jobs or, in Sheryl Kobusch’s case, retirement.

“Mom is supposed to be retired. She’s ready to kind of enjoy life all the time,” Angela Kobush said.

This was a second life for the pizzeria, which founders Basil and Lynn Hadjis first opened at 2874 Mount Vernon Rd. SE in 2005. They closed in at the beginning of 2012, and Angela Kobush took over the restaurant a few months later and reopened it.

She said there still is a possibility Sweet Basil’s could live on — the building and the business are both for sale.

Saying goodbye is bittersweet, she said.

“All our customers have been really great, especially the ones we see weekly that are really loyal. We’ll miss them,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s just time for something that will give me a retirement plan.”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Hamburg Inn location closes, Gnarly Pepper leaves NewBo

New owner hopes to keep Tommy's Restaurant in Cedar Rapids going strong

Famous Dave's owner targets Granite City restaurants, pending bankruptcy court approval

Restaurant Weeks in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids serve up specials, tasting events throughout February

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch closing arguments: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 9

University of Iowa doctors help solve fatal mystery plaguing Mennonite families

Cedar Rapids man videorecorded sexual encounters with 13-year-old girl in Marion, deputies say

Cedar Rapids plan could solve shortfall in state aid for flood protection

Governor Reynolds' tax plan lacks excitement, momentum

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.