Food events Aug. 9-15: Sweet corn fest, Coralville's 5th Street Social and summer wine tastings

Penelope Gardner, 16, of Cedar Rapids works on washing ears of corn as volunteers shuck 25,000 ears of corn for the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (File photo/The Gazette)
Penelope Gardner, 16, of Cedar Rapids works on washing ears of corn as volunteers shuck 25,000 ears of corn for the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (File photo/The Gazette)
St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival

Celebrate sweet corn and summer at this annual fair and fundraiser for St. Jude Catholic Church. Along with hot buttered sweet corn for $1 an ear, the festival includes live music, beverage tent, food vendors, carnival games and ride, bags tournament, homemade baked goods for sale and more.

• When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

• Where: St. Jude Catholic Church, 50 Edgewood Rd. NW, Cedar Rapids

• Admission: $5

California Wine Tasting

Sample 10 wines from California at this seated event, which includes a complementary pizza buffet and $10 back on purchase of three or more bottles of the sampled wine.

• When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

• Where: Vineria Wine Shop, 264 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $20

• Reservations requested: (319) 373-6141 or email vineria@mchsi.com

5th Street Social

Live music, food and drinks, kids’ activities, a classic car show and shine, a snow cone social, art vendors and more will turn Coralville’s Fifth Street into a party Saturday. Food trucks and vendors include Mosley’s Barbeque, The Box Lunch, Marco’s Grilled Cheese, Tap ’N’ Tacos, Maestro Empanadas, Tip Top Cakes and Kona Ice. Johnson County breweries will serve craft beer in the beverage garden.

• When: Fifth Street between Sixth and 12th Avenues, Coralville

• Where: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Summer Wine Party: Sweet Corn and Crab Claws

The ode to sweet corn continues at Brix Cheese Shop, which will host a party featuring local sweet corn, chilled crab claws and more than 20 wine varieties. Ticket includes $15 off any purchase of three or more bottles to take home.

• When: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar, 209 N. Linn St., Iowa City

• Cost: $65

Introduction to Cooking in Cast Iron

Learn about the history of cast iron, pieces to use in your kitchen or outdoors, how to season cast iron, and get basic recipes and cooking knowledge. At the end of the class, enjoy a snack cooked in cast iron over coals.

• When: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15

• Where: Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $15 to $18

