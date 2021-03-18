RESTAURANTS

SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids features family's favorite dishes

Fried chicken and fried catfish with sides of cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collards and spag
Fried chicken and fried catfish with sides of cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collards and spaghetti, as well as their signature peach cobbler at SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids features family's favorite dis ...

06:00AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Chew on This: Jersey Mike's Subs opens 2nd location in Cedar Rapids ar ...

02:15PM | Thu, March 11, 2021

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore location becoming new Fast and Fresh

09:03AM | Thu, March 11, 2021

Satisfy your corned beef craving at Coralville's Pat & Fran's Irish Pu ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Some people make New Year’s resolutions. And some people, like Brandon Campbell, take on new ventures in the new year.

In late January, Campbell — along with his wife, Samantha, and younger brother Angelo Baker — opened SoulGood Southern Diner on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

“SoulGood is simply inspired by decades of family recipes, soul, and the love put into preparing traditional African American and Asian cuisine dishes,” said Campbell of his new restaurant.

Campbell said he and his wife — with her Asian American background — have brought their ethnic dishes to family gatherings such as Thanksgiving or Chinese New Year celebrations for years.

“We were amazed how these completely different, unique foods were always a ‘hit’ and conversation starter during these types of intimate family events,” Campbell said.

So when the planning stages for their own restaurant took off, this soul food — fried chicken and fish, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, egg rolls and crab rangoon — so familiar to Campbell and his family, seemed like the makings of a tasty menu.

“It is exciting just being able to bring more inclusivity and diversity with food to our community,” said Campbell. “I feel we have established a family-oriented atmosphere that our community will love and appreciate.”

The restaurant industry is not new to Campbell.

“My parents used to own a similar style restaurant in our hometown of Lovejoy, Illinois,” he said. “I remember as a kid helping around the restaurant, which I enjoyed. My mother, Valerie, has taught us all the recipes in the SoulGood kitchen.”

Now Campbell — who moved to the Cedar Rapids area as a teen — is creating those types of memories with his own family. “My favorite part of owning a restaurant is being able to see and work with my family each day,” he said. “It’s been a learning process that has indeed brought us closer as a unit.”

Since opening SoulGood just about a month ago, Campbell said catfish, collard greens and mac and cheese have emerged as customer favorites.

“And our daily specials are driven from the meals I grew up eating, like meatloaf, baked chicken and my favorite, beef short ribs,” he said.

Currently, SoulGood is open for dine-in and carryout, with COVID-19 guidelines being enforced. They will begin offering delivery options soon as well.

“In the era of COVID-19, it has most definitely made it more challenging to take a risk in opening and ensure we adhere to state and local guidelines to protect our customers, community and family,” said Campbell. “This epidemic is something we do not take lightly as it challenges us to be intentional and conscious of our interactions as a family and with our customers. Nevertheless, I have learned from living in Cedar Rapids that when we come together during difficult times, love, perseverance and unity help navigate any problem or issue. It is our happy place and where we call home.”

If you go

• What: SoulGood Southern Diner

• Where: 3100 Sixth St. SW, Cedar Rapids

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday

• Contact: (319) 200-4560

• Details: soulgoodcr.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids features family's favorite dis ...

06:00AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Chew on This: Jersey Mike's Subs opens 2nd location in Cedar Rapids ar ...

02:15PM | Thu, March 11, 2021

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore location becoming new Fast and Fresh
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Jersey Mike's Subs opens 2nd location in Cedar Rapids area

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore location becoming new Fast and Fresh

Satisfy your corned beef craving at Coralville's Pat & Fran's Irish Pub

Cedar Rapids clock-themed Tic Toc restaurant reopens this month

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Huge solar farm planned for decommissioned Duane Arnold nuclear plant site

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Iowa City park named after Black Pulitzer Prize winner

Iowa senators press tax cuts despite federal uncertainty

Iowa Senate goes after Big Tech as 'threat' to free speech

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.