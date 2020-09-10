Socially distant festivals: Get your BrewNost, Oktoberfest packages to go this year

Two fall beer festivals are still on this year — but only as to-go packages, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library’s annual BrewNost fundraiser in Cedar Rapids and the Northside Oktoberfest in Iowa City have come up with ways for people to raise a socially distanced glass.

BrewNost

Four packages are available for purchase, from $75 to $175. Three contain either beer selected by John’s Grocery in Cedar Rapids or Czech and Slovak wine.

The beer packages include an online tasting experience led by Doug Alberhasky of John’s Grocery on Oct. 1. Packages also include things such as 2020 BrewNost glasses, popcorn from Almost Famous Popcorn, BrewNost beer bread mix, other gifts and a Safe Ride Uber code to use within a 20-mile radius of the museum.

Each package also includes a BrewNost Local Partners Pass with offers at more than 15 participating local restaurants, breweries, distilleries and more. The “shippable” package does not contain alcohol.

The museum also is selling $10 raffle tickets, which can be purchased at the museum, 1400 Inspiration Place SW, Cedar Rapids, for a chance to win a Jacuzzi Vibe Tub donated by Pool Tech, $1,500 toward a purchase at Goldfinch Cyclery or a five-day retreat in upstate New York. Raffle winners will be drawn Oct. 2.

The annual BrewNost Silent Auction will be online at 32auctions.com/BrewNost2020. It is happening now through Oct. 2.

Packages are on sale now. Preordered packages will be available for pickup in the circle drive of the museum between 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 23 to 25.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and to purchase a package online, visit ncsml.org/brewnost.

NORTHSIDE OKTOBERFEST

The 25th anniversary of the Northside Oktoberfest and Iowa City BrewFest had to be postponed, but people can still get Northside Oktoberfest in a Box.

The $117.92 packages include a 12-pack of beer from Iowa breweries, including custom beers only available as part of the package, two Dirty John’s glasses, pretzel necklaces, a bake-at-home Pagiliai’s Pizza, a pizza accessory from Prairie Kitchen Store, a bottle of wine from Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar, a $15 gift card for a Northside neighborhood restaurant and a $15 gift card for a Northside neighborhood shop.

Participants can pick up their box on Sept. 25 or Oct. 2. The first pickup date, Sept. 18, is sold out. Packages are available to purchase at downtowniowacity.com/events/northside-oktoberfest.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com