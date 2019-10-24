RESTAURANTS

Sip and browse at I.C. Fall Shop Crawl, help Marion music with pancakes, wine tastings apleny: Eastern Iowa Food Events

Lucie Baez-Dils of Tiffin, Iowa, stocks shelves at the North Liberty Community Pantry, 89 North Jones Boulevard, in North Liberty, Iowa, on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Lucie Baez-Dils of Tiffin, Iowa, stocks shelves at the North Liberty Community Pantry, 89 North Jones Boulevard, in North Liberty, Iowa, on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:30AM | Thu, October 24, 2019

Sip and browse at I.C. Fall Shop Crawl, help Marion music with pancakes, wine ta ...

10:00AM | Thu, October 24, 2019

Chew on This: Pizza World opens and Caucus Bistro closes (former Ladora Bank)

09:00AM | Thu, October 24, 2019

Short's Burger & Shine opens in Marion, bringing Iowa City favorite north

11:00AM | Thu, October 17, 2019

Mead tasting, farm dinner, hot dog contest, make cabbage and noodles the Slovaki ...

10:30AM | Thu, October 17, 2019

New eatery 'West End Diner' is part of broader vision for Marion block ...

10:00AM | Thu, October 17, 2019

Chew on This: Short's Burger & Shine comes to Marion and Enjoyabowl to Iowa City ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

It’s fully, coldly autumn, but there are still some warm food events in Eastern Iowa to warm your spirits— some even include drinking spirits.

Fall Shop Crawl

Sip your way through downtown Iowa City at the Fall Shop Crawl. Tickets to this all ages event include a custom ceramic mug, tote bag and access to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at participating shops, plus access to deals at select locations. Get in the Halloween spirit for the costume contest — best costume will win a $50 Downtown District gift card.

• When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

• Where: Iowa City Downtown District

• Cost: $15

• Details: downtowniowacity.com

Marion Music Boosters Pancake Breakfast

The Marion Music Boosters are hosting a warm breakfast, including pancakes, sausages and coffee, along with a vendor fair to raise funds for Marion music programs.

• When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Marion High School, 675 S. 15th St., Marion

• Cost: $4 to $6

• Details: (319) 377-4323

Cedar Rapids Brewing Society Happy Hour

Come to Lion Bridge Brewing Company the last Sunday of every month (except December) and sample free beer provided by the Cedar Rapids Brewing Society. Learn about different beer styles, what’s cool and new in brewing, or find out how you can make your own beer at home

• When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Lion Bridge Brewing Company,

• Cost: Free

• Details: facebook.com/pg/CedarRapidsBrewingSociety/events

Stone Soup Supper

Based on the German folk-tale, Stone Soup, the North Liberty Community Pantry is bringing all members of the community together for a night of food, live music, storytelling, a silent auction and good company. All proceeds help feed and cloth those who use the North Liberty Community Pantry.

• When: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday

• Where: South Slope Community Room, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty

• Cost: $10 suggested donation

• Details: northlibertycommunitypantry.org/special-focus/stone-soup-supper

Petrolo Winery Spotlight Tasting: Chianti, Italy

Join WineStyles for a Tuscan winery tasting experience, featuring Italian wines from Petrolo Estate vineyards. Taste Torrione, Galantrona (their flagship wine), Boggina Bianco, Boggina Classico and Boggina Anaora wines, with special offers for purchases of the featured wines. RSVP required.

• When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: WineStyles Iowa River Landing, 920 E. Second Ave., Suite 115, Coralville

• Cost: $30 to $35

l Details: (319) 337-3463, winestyles.com/coralville

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Pizza World opens and Caucus Bistro closes (former Ladora Bank)

Short's Burger & Shine opens in Marion, bringing Iowa City favorite north

Mead tasting, farm dinner, hot dog contest, make cabbage and noodles the Slovakian way: Eastern Iowa food events

New eatery 'West End Diner' is part of broader vision for Marion block

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren leads, Buttigieg jumps into second place in caucus poll

Iowa City's Witching Hour Festival: Rachel Grimes talks process behind 'The Way Forth,' a folk opera & film

A garbage solution: Iowa City, Peninsula neighborhood resolve waste pickup dispute

Iowa City man charged after knife threat, run from police

Persuasive speaking lessons from Greta Thunberg

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.