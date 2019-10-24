Sip and browse at I.C. Fall Shop Crawl, help Marion music with pancakes, wine tastings apleny: Eastern Iowa Food Events

It’s fully, coldly autumn, but there are still some warm food events in Eastern Iowa to warm your spirits— some even include drinking spirits.

Fall Shop Crawl

Sip your way through downtown Iowa City at the Fall Shop Crawl. Tickets to this all ages event include a custom ceramic mug, tote bag and access to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at participating shops, plus access to deals at select locations. Get in the Halloween spirit for the costume contest — best costume will win a $50 Downtown District gift card.

• When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

• Where: Iowa City Downtown District

• Cost: $15

• Details: downtowniowacity.com

Marion Music Boosters Pancake Breakfast

The Marion Music Boosters are hosting a warm breakfast, including pancakes, sausages and coffee, along with a vendor fair to raise funds for Marion music programs.

• When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Marion High School, 675 S. 15th St., Marion

• Cost: $4 to $6

• Details: (319) 377-4323

Cedar Rapids Brewing Society Happy Hour

Come to Lion Bridge Brewing Company the last Sunday of every month (except December) and sample free beer provided by the Cedar Rapids Brewing Society. Learn about different beer styles, what’s cool and new in brewing, or find out how you can make your own beer at home

• When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Lion Bridge Brewing Company,

• Cost: Free

• Details: facebook.com/pg/CedarRapidsBrewingSociety/events

Stone Soup Supper

Based on the German folk-tale, Stone Soup, the North Liberty Community Pantry is bringing all members of the community together for a night of food, live music, storytelling, a silent auction and good company. All proceeds help feed and cloth those who use the North Liberty Community Pantry.

• When: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday

• Where: South Slope Community Room, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty

• Cost: $10 suggested donation

• Details: northlibertycommunitypantry.org/special-focus/stone-soup-supper

Petrolo Winery Spotlight Tasting: Chianti, Italy

Join WineStyles for a Tuscan winery tasting experience, featuring Italian wines from Petrolo Estate vineyards. Taste Torrione, Galantrona (their flagship wine), Boggina Bianco, Boggina Classico and Boggina Anaora wines, with special offers for purchases of the featured wines. RSVP required.

• When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: WineStyles Iowa River Landing, 920 E. Second Ave., Suite 115, Coralville

• Cost: $30 to $35

l Details: (319) 337-3463, winestyles.com/coralville