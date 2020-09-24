RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Red Frog returns to Czech Village, 30 hop owners opening new restaurant in Iowa River Landing

A #x201c;now hiring#x201d; sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive Sept. 3 in the Iowa River Landing
A “now hiring” sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie’s Wine Dive Sept. 3 in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
12:00AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter to get regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

Red Frog

An old Czech Village mainstay, the Red Frog, is returning, at least in name.

Jake Brummer and Amy Winker, who opened Kingston Pub only to see it’s roof blow off in the derecho a few weeks later, will run the new incarnation of Red Frog while also making repairs on their Kingston Pub’s building.

Al’s Red Frog first opened at 88 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. It was more recently called just Red Frog, then the Frog Pub & Eatery, followed by Dirty Shirley’s bar, which closed at the end of April during the pandemic shutdown. Now, it will be Red Frog again.

“Don’t call it a comeback! This Czech Town original will be returning with tasty favored menu items and drinks that can be described as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-delicious,” a Facebook post read.

Tribute Eatery & Bar

The owners of 30 hop are opening a new restaurant in Iowa River Landing. Tribute Eatery & Bar is in the former Louie’s Wine Dive location at 901 E. Second Ave., Suite 100, in Coralville.

It is slated to open the second half of October, according to a news release, and will serve sandwiches, snacks, salads and more.

The restaurant’s leadership will include general manager Darin Blum, executive chef Cody Sammons and assistant general manager Blake Laughton, who all have been part of the 30 hop locations in Coralville and Cedar Rapids.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

