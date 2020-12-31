Ramsey's Wine Bistro closing in Marion

After nine and a half years, Ramsey’s Wine Bistro is closing in Marion.

The wine shop and cafe will shut its doors permanently on Jan. 16. The shop, at 1120 Seventh Ave., is run by the Ramsey family, including LuAnn and Conrad and their son Josh.

In a newsletter, Josh wrote his parents are planning to retire, travel and spend time with family, while he is ready to try a job outside the restaurant and hospitality industry. The pandemic played a part in their decision.

“As everyone knows this year has been very trying for all in the industry. While we are holding on, partially from government assistance, we feel like this has been a sign that it is time for us to move on,” he wrote.

He thanked supporters and staff for keeping them going for almost a decade.

“The road has been twisty and not always smooth, and we have a lot of people to thank for getting us where we are today. We have had great staff members, both past and present, and some of the best customers in the area! We have met some wonderful people and had the opportunity to be involved in incredible local events. We have had amazing local musicians perform for us, and served the community great food and drinks!”

“I cannot stress enough how much running this restaurant has meant to us, and this decision did not come lightly. The lifelong friends and connections that we have made are worth more than words can express. We wish everyone that has ever been apart of our family the best in the future, and hopefully we will still see each other from time to time.”

