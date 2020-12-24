RESTAURANTS

New restaurant, Brick & Iron, opens in Coralville

Los Compadres co-owner Saul Torres hands tacos to volunteers in 2016 in Cedar Rapids. Los Compadres has opened a new location in town. (The Gazette)
Brick & Iron

A new restaurant is open in Coralville. Brick & Iron is located at 104 E. Seventh St., Coralville. The restaurant opened Dec. 21 “offering brick oven pizza and cast iron cookery.”

The extensive menu includes a full slate of breakfast offerings, soups, salads, pastas, burgers, pizza more.

Los Compadres Mexican Bar & Grill

Mexican restaurant Los Compadres has a new location.

The restaurant is now at 448 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids, which was formerly Metro Buffet. Los Compadres Mexican Bar & Grill, which first opened 10 years ago, is open for dine-in or carryout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

