New restaurant, Brick & Iron, opens in Coralville

Brick & Iron

A new restaurant is open in Coralville. Brick & Iron is located at 104 E. Seventh St., Coralville. The restaurant opened Dec. 21 “offering brick oven pizza and cast iron cookery.”

The extensive menu includes a full slate of breakfast offerings, soups, salads, pastas, burgers, pizza more.

Los Compadres Mexican Bar & Grill

Mexican restaurant Los Compadres has a new location.

The restaurant is now at 448 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids, which was formerly Metro Buffet. Los Compadres Mexican Bar & Grill, which first opened 10 years ago, is open for dine-in or carryout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

