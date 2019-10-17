Mead tasting, farm dinner, hot dog contest, make cabbage and noodles the Slovakian way: Eastern Iowa food events

You read that right. There will be mead.

Mead Tasting

Join Benz for a night of education, socializing and sampling mead, one of the oldest drinks known to humankind. Made with fermented honey, water and yeast, mead is in its own distinct category and has been referred to as “Nectar of the Gods.” Samples will be from multiple distributors including two Iowa producers.

• When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Where: Benz Beverage Depot, 501 Seventh Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: Free

• Details: facebook.com/pg/benzbeverage/events

Cider Sip & Shop

Enjoy cider and apple-themed samples at retail shops and restaurants in the Czech Village and New Bohemia neighborhoods. Drinks will include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options at this 21+ event. Pick up a map at participating businesses, which will be marked with luminaries.

• When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

• Where: Czech Village and New Bohemia Main Street District

• Cost: Free

• Details: crmainstreet.org

Gianna’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Gianna’s Italian Beef is celebrating its first year in business with a hot dog eating contest, along with merchandise and prize giveaways, live music and more.

• When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Gianna’s Italian Beef, 375 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $10 entry fee

• Details: facebook.com/pg/giannasbeef/events

Immigrant Foodways: You Had Me at Haluski

Learn how to make haluski, a cabbage and noodle dish popular in Slovakia in this ongoing series focused on food and traditional recipes.

• When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, 1400 Inspiration Place SW, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $20

• Details: ncsml.org

Farm Dinner

Celebrate the Coralville Community Food Pantry’s 10th birthday with a farm-to-table fundraiser at Walker Homestead. Chef Chris Grebner will present a five course dinner, with nearly all the ingredients produced on-site by farmer Shanit Shellz of Muddy Miss Farms, along with Walker Homestead’s original wine. Enjoy live bluegrass music from March & Brandi Janssen, fire pits and farm views alongside the meal.

• When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24

• Where: Walker Homestead, 3867 James Ave. SW, Iowa City

• Cost: $100

• Details: coralvillefoodpantry.org/events