Chew on this: Joensy's sold, Whiskey Jo's opens, Rawlicious closes

Whiskey Jo’s Pub & Grub

A new pub and restaurant is open at 4617 J St. SW, Cedar Rapids. The menu at Whiskey Jo’s Pub & Grub features burgers, wraps, sandwiches, pizza, appetizers like smoked Gouda mac and cheese bites, chicken and waffles, and dinner entrees like broasted chicken and steak. It also hosts live music.

Joensy’s Restaurant

After almost 27 years in business, Jeanne and Doug Joens are selling Center Point establishment Joensy’s Restaurant. They posted on Facebook that Dan and Deb Klouda, who have been with them for more than 20 years, are taking over the business.

The post reads: “We hope you will continue to frequent Joensy’s as much as we plan to. We are so thankful for all that Joensy’s has given us. Our family started out as just Doug, Jeanne and Joensy’s. It quickly grew to Doug, Jeanne, Meg and Jack and then Joensy’s. From there, customers made us part of their lives and for that we will always be thankful! Small town restaurants are more than just about food. The people will forever be the best part of this business. Please pray for us as Jeanne and I start the next chapter of our lives. We will always remember you!”

The restaurant, at 220 Franklin St., serves tenderloins and other classic Iowa comfort food like roast beef sandwiches, burgers and steak dinners. There are also Joensy’s locations in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

Seven years ago, when they celebrated 20 years in business in Center Point, Doug Joens told The Gazette they sold upward of 1,000 tenderloins a week.

“Everybody is always seeking the biggest and best tenderloin,” he said. “We’re in hog heaven here.”

Rawlicious

This all vegan and raw food cafe is moving out of its location inside Delve MIY, 11001 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Owner Jessica LaFayette announced on Facebook she doesn’t have another location lined up, and she still is searching for a space. In the meantime, Rawlicious products are available for purchase at New Pioneer Co-op.

More Flavors

More Flavors, a tiny eatery at 629 12th Ave. SE, behind NewBo City Market and across from Metro High School, opened earlier this summer. The restaurant serves steak burgers, hoagies, ice cream and more. The location previously housed Bigg Daddy’s, which relocated to 2201 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids.

