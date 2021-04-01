It's time to return to the Tic Toc

A fixture of the Cedar Rapids restaurant scene is back, and as many fans would say, it’s about time.

The Tic Toc, located on 17th Street in northeast Cedar Rapids, reopened its doors earlier this month and owner Kory Nanke said customers — new and old — are already flocking in.

“We are getting great feedback from people,” said Nanke, noting that they are particularly excited that the Tic Toc now opens at 7 a.m. to serve breakfast.

It’s a good feeling, he said, as getting to reopen has been quite the journey. “We did a 100 percent remodel,” said Nanke, noting that working with general contractor Eric Oberbrockling was a great experience. “There’s a new kitchen, new bathrooms, a new bar and new flooring.” Plus, they are working on plans to begin construction soon on a patio for outdoor dining.

And while the space may look transformed, customers looking for some of the Tic Toc classics when it comes to dining won’t be disappointed.

“I always loved the menu, especially the homemade cheese logs, and Cup Night,” Nanke said, noting that keeping some of the traditions were important as they thought about reviving the Tic Toc.

“Most of the menu are Tic Toc classics,” he said. That includes the hand breaded mozzarella cheese logs, sauteed mushrooms, smoked wings, the Rolex burger — with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese — Glen’s chicken sandwich — with dill sauce — smoked ribs and the Toc O’s section — with your choice of steak and chorizo, barbacoa, fajita chicken, or carnitas.

While the menu is small to get started, Nanke said his staff, including manager Haley Washburn and Jerrad and Ryan Bly, who are running the kitchen, is excited about expanding the menu in coming months.

Slow and steady has, in fact, been the name of the game on this reopening. Nanke — along with his wife, Candy, and brother Kevin who also co-own the restaurant — actually purchased the Tic Toc in April of 2018 at auction after the property had already sat vacant for some time.

“We were just waiting for the right time to open,” he said, noting that the pandemic brought a significant delay to the process. They also were working to keep their other restaurants, including Kickstand, Midtown Station, Boston Fish and the Red Frog, going as well.

“I love the location between Coe College and Mount Mercy University,” Nanke added. “There have been major improvements made by Mount Mercy with their athletic facilities, including the football, softball and baseball fields. It’s exciting to see all the people in the area. And I am proud to have it reopened in the neighborhood.”

The Tic Toc is open for dining in the restaurant — 7 a.m. to midnight, and later on weekends — as well as carry out. Nanke said they hope to offer delivery soon.

Regardless, customers will likely agree that the Tic Toc’s reopening was worth the wait. And Nanke hopes that many people will be creating new memories in the cherished neighborhood spot.

“It has a rich history and we are excited about its future,” Nanke said.

If you go

• What: Tic Toc

• Where: 600 17th St. NE, Cedar Rapids

• When: 7 a.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

• Contact: (319) 364-9685; www.facebook.com/tictocCR