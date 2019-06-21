Strawberries, root beer, and a patriotic picnic: Iowa food events June 22 and 23

BBQ Roundup

Six national award-winning vendors will compete at this finger-licking event. Other non-competing vendors will sell additional food and drink items. Special activities during the festival include a Salute to Veterans today, Canvas and Cocktails on Friday, Beerfest on Saturday and Family Fun Day on Sunday.

• When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

• Where: McGrath Amphitheatre, 475 First St. SW, Cedar Rapids

• Admission: Free with Freedom Festival button or $3 adults, children 12 and younger free. Free admission 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday; free admission for bicyclists 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and free admission for veterans, law enforcement and first responders all day today. Canvas and Cocktails and Beerfest have additional fees.

• Details: Mcgrathamphitheatre.com/bbq-roundup

Strawberry Fest

Celebrate strawberry season at this festival featuring fresh berries, ice cream, ZZnT food truck, horse rides 1 to 3 on Saturday, vendor fair noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and live music with Birdchild 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, plus games and activities. Strawberries can be purchased on site and large quantities can be preordered.

• When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

• Where: Bass Farms, 1325 Highway 30, Mount Vernon

• Cost: Activity area admission $7; 2 and under free. Horse rides $3.

• Details: (319) 895-6480

Patriotic Picnic

Step back in time with old-fashioned games and activities, inflatables and a chance to ride the Freedom Festival train. Bring a picnic lunch or purchase food from local vendors

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22

• Where: Marion Square Park, 1107 Seventh Ave., Marion

• Cost: Free

• Details: freedomfestival.com

Marion Airport Fly In-Drive In Breakfast

Marion East Rotary Club will serve a pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs, orange juice and coffee. After your meal, take an airplane or helicopter ride, shop at farmers market vendors, view classic cars and ultralight and home built aircraft, a Cirrus Fly-In, firetruck and police car and more.

• When: 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 23

• Where: Marion Airport, 1710 Marion Airport Rd., Marion

• Cost: Breakfast $5 to $8.50, airplane rides $20, helicopter rides $50

• Details: freedomfestival.com

Freedom Bike Ride: Root Beer Edition

This fundraiser bike ride has two loops, with 28 and 45 mile options passing through Marion, Cedar Rapids, Center Point and Hiawatha. This year the theme is root beer, featuring everything from root beer floats to pulled pork root beer sandwiches. Registration starts at 8 p.m. at Lowe Park, which is where the ride starts and ends. Designated stops are Papa Juans, Sag Wagon, Parlor City Ice Cream, Iowa Brewing Company, Great American Popcorn, Lion Bridge Brewing Company and Lucky Penny. A meal will be served at Lowe Park from 2 to 6 p.m., accompanied by live music from Boot Jack Duo.

• When: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23

• Where: Lowe Park Amphitheatre, 4500 N. 10th St., Marion

• Cost: $40

• Details: freedomfestival.com