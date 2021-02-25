Chew on This: Iowa City food bank holds restaurant week in place of annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

Due to the pandemic, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank’s most popular fundraiser, the Annual Pancake Breakfast, will be different.

Instead of a pancake breakfast, CommUnity has partnered with local restaurants so that from March 1 to 6 a portion of that restaurant’s profits will go to CommUnity.

CommUnity is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that provides support for those facing emotional, food or financial crisis in Johnson County.

Participating restaurants are:

• Micky’s Irish Pub, 11 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City

• Pizza Ranch, 171 Highway 1 West, Iowa City, and Pizza Ranch, 395 Beaver Kreek Center, North Liberty

• Tin Roost, 840 West Penn St., North Liberty

• Reunion, 516 Second St., Coralville

• Bread Garden, 225 S. Linn St., Iowa City

• Hamburg Inn, 214 N. Linn St., Iowa City

• Midtown Family Restaurants, 200 Scott Court, Iowa City, and Midtown 2, 1069 Highway 1 West, Iowa City

• Wildwood, 4919 Walleye Dr., Iowa City

• Maggie’s Farm Wood-Fired Pizza, 1308 Melrose Ave., Iowa City

• Dumpling Darling, 213 Iowa Ave., Iowa City

Simply visit a participating restaurant on a specific day, and a portion of your meal’s total will go directly to CommUnity. For what restaurant is participating when, visit builtbycommunity.org/restaurant-week.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will hold a special collection in place of the annual pancake breakfast it usually hosts or you can make a financial contribution at builtbycommunity.org/Pancake-Day.

Know of any restaurants that are opening or closing? Let us know at features@thegazette.com