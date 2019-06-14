RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: MELK Diner & Cereal Bar closes

A Crackberry Crunch cereal shake with ice cream and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal at MELK Diner & Cereal Bar in Iowa City on Monday, December 10, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
A Crackberry Crunch cereal shake with ice cream and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal at MELK Diner & Cereal Bar in Iowa City on Monday, December 10, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Chew on This: MELK Diner & Cereal Bar closes

After less than six months in business, Iowa City restaurant MELK Diner & Cereal Bar has closed.

The cafe, at 116 E. Washington St., featured bowls of cereal and cereal milkshakes, along with dishes like chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos and English muffin sandwiches. Iowa City resident Jacob Panjunen opened the business Dec. 13, 2018, with investor Qiu Aiwu, who lived in China. The downtown space previously housed the restaurant Food Republic.

“MELK Diner is closed, forever,” a sign taped to the door read. “To all our guests, we greatly appreciate your support. Good times!”

• Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

