Chew on This: Dash Coffee planning downtown C.R. location

Dash Coffee Roasters

Cedar Rapids coffee shop Dash has expanded into Iowa City and is planning a third location in downtown Cedar Rapids. The coffee shop first opened in Kingston Village at 120 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, in November 2018. The new spot, at 287 N. Linn St. in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood, opened May 24.

In the meantime, co-owner Rebecca Davidson told The Gazette they are planning to open an additional location inside Veritas Church, 509 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids. They will take over the church’s existing cafe space, but will operate as an independent business, open to the public. The coffee shop, which Davidson said will likely open later this month, will operate in the new space 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

“The advantage of us moving over there is it can house space for larger groups. We’ll be planning a lot more events,” she said. “We’ve just been at capacity since we opened.”

P.H.A.T. Daddy’s

This Amana pizza cafe announced on Facebook that it will close. For now, owners have cut their hours, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a full closure date to be decided, but likely coming sometime in June. The catering side of the business will remain open.

“We have been overwhelmed with support from our many friends and loyal customers. We will miss you all,” said the Facebook posting.

The restaurant opened April 2015 at 728 47th Ave., Amana. Owner Mike Curry moved the restaurant to Amana from its previously location in Marengo, where it had been for 15 years.

Cibo Fusion Restaurant and Lounge

This Mediterranean-focused restaurant at 685 Marion Blvd., Marion, closed May 27. According to a Facebook post: “We thank you for your support and patronage during this long journey, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you. Our plans are to sell or lease, allowing us to move on and pursue other ventures. Thank you again, and all our best — Tony Kassouf & the Cibo Family.”

The restaurant first opened in 2006. The Kassouf family also owns American Skillet, 4820 Johnson Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, which remains open.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is now open in the Old Capitol Town Center in downtown Iowa City. The bakery and cafe opened at the end of May, joining another chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which opened in February.

