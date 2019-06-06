Festivals, charity events, and craft beer: Iowa corridor food & drink events June 6-12

Craft beers, charity events, and festival food will keep Iowans well fed in the corridor this week. Be sure to mark all these great food and drink events on your callendar!

The Art of the Drink

Studio 7 will present a special themed event as part of First Thursdays in NewBo. The evening features Pilsen Photo Co-op collage art made from cocktail photos, a mixology demonstration by Joshua O’Connell and guest artist, photographer DJ Freesmeier, along with appetizers and beverages.

• When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6

• Where: Studio 7, 1203 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Details: facebook.com/pg/pilsenphoto/events

Kolach Festival

Join St. Ludmila church for its annual festival centered on classic Czech treats. The festival will include kolaches, a golf tournament, a 5K run, bag toss, live music, carnival rides, raffle, kiddieland, silent auction, bingo, food and drink vendors and a pork and dumpling dinner. Kolach flavors include cherry, prune, poppy seed, apricot, apple, strawberry and rhubarb.

• Where: St. Ludmila Catholic Church, 211 21st Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids,

• When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

• Details: kolachfestival.org

Communal Kitchen Dinner

Participate in Amana’s original dining experience at the Communal Kitchen Museum. Enjoy traditional Amana recipes and a short program. Dinner will be followed by a walking tour at 6:30 p.m. This month’s menu includes creamed chicken, potato dumplings, yellow bean soup, cabbage salad, pickled beets, cottage cheese with chives and obstkuchen. Reservations and prepayment required.

• When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8

• Where: Communal Kitchen Museum, 1003 26th Ave., Middle Amana

• Cost: $25

• Details: (319) 622-3567, amanaheritage.org

Taste of the Corridor

This fundraiser for Families Helping Families of Iowa includes food and drink samples from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City restaurants, wineries and breweries. Proceeds support the nonprofit’s mission of caring for Iowa’s foster care children.

• When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8

• Where: Hawkeye Downs Expo Center, 4400 Sixth St. SW, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $20 to $25

• Details: (319) 204-9706, familieshelpingfamiliesofiowa.org/calendar

Hunger Banquet

This event hosted by CommUnity Crisis Services, formerly the Crisis Center, gives participants a glimpse at the scope of hunger in Johnson County. Guests will be randomly assigned to represent various income levels, determining which meal they receive. Last year, some guests ate steak and lobster. Others received no meal at all. Doors open for social hour at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12

• Where: Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 1220 First Ave., Coralville

• Cost: $60

• Details: builtbycommunity.org/hungerbanquet