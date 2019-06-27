RESTAURANTS

A food truck, taco showdown, pies, bacon, and pancakes: Iowa Food Events June 29 - July 4

Emma Walton, 7, rides her sheep during the Mutton Bustin competition in the Grand Stand at the Linn County Fair on the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City on Wednesday, Jun. 27, 2018. The fair returns this year with activities including a pie eating contest and cooking competitions. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Food Truck Friday in Redmond Park

This new neighborhood event starts Friday, and residents are encouraged to come out for a bite to eat and conversations with their neighbors. The Hungry Rooster food truck will be at the park, with other food trucks scheduled on Fridays throughout the summer.

• When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28.

• Where: Redmond Park, 1545 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Details: redmondpark.org

Taste of Freedom: Street Taco Showdown

Hy-Vee chefs from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Coralville and Iowa City will compete for your taste buds in this street taco showdown. Each station will offer a different taco choice, with customers voting for their favorite.

• When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29

• Where: NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $3 each or try all six for $15

• Details: freedomfestival.com

Linn County Fair: Pie Eating Contest

Show off your speed eating skills at this pie eating contest. The winner is the person who finishes their pie and stands upright first, within a five minute period — no hands allowed. If there is a tie, the winner will be the person who ends up wearing the most pie and the biggest smile. There will be three categories — ages 5 to 10, ages 11 to 17 and adults. Registration starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. Want to enjoy pie at a more leisurely pace? Come back Sunday for the 4-H Youth Council pie auction.

• When: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29

• Where: Linn County Fairgrounds, 201 Central City Road, Central City

• Cost: Fair admission $2 per day or $5 wristband for all four days of the fair

• Details: thelinncountyfair.com

Linn County Fair: Bacon, Salsa and Baking contests

Along with livestock shows, mutton busting and other activities, the Linn County Fair gives residents a chance to show off their cooking skills — and the public a chance to taste-test their concoctions. On Sunday, the fair includes a “make it with bacon” competition at noon, salsa competition at 2 p.m. and a heritage baking competition at 3 p.m. Registration starts an hour before each competition, and public taste commences after all food competitions are completed.

• When: Sunday, June 30

• Where: Linn County Fairgrounds, 201 Central City Road, Central City

• Cost: Fair admission $2 per day or $5 wristband for all four days of the fair

• Details: thelinncountyfair.com

Freedom Festival Pancake Breakfast

Kick off the Fourth of July with a Freedom Festival pancake breakfast. Veterans Memorial Museum exhibits will be open during the breakfast, and the band Vintage Jammers will play from 8 a.m. to noon. The Freedom Festival Car Show will take place outside.

• When: 8 a.m. to noon July 4

• Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $6 adults, $3 children, $1 discount with Freedom Festival button

• Details: freedomfestival.com

