A food truck, taco showdown, pies, bacon, and pancakes: Iowa Food Events June 29 - July 4

The Gazette

Food Truck Friday in Redmond Park

This new neighborhood event starts Friday, and residents are encouraged to come out for a bite to eat and conversations with their neighbors. The Hungry Rooster food truck will be at the park, with other food trucks scheduled on Fridays throughout the summer.

• When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28.

• Where: Redmond Park, 1545 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Details: redmondpark.org

Taste of Freedom: Street Taco Showdown

Hy-Vee chefs from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Coralville and Iowa City will compete for your taste buds in this street taco showdown. Each station will offer a different taco choice, with customers voting for their favorite.

• When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29

• Where: NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $3 each or try all six for $15

• Details: freedomfestival.com

Linn County Fair: Pie Eating Contest

Show off your speed eating skills at this pie eating contest. The winner is the person who finishes their pie and stands upright first, within a five minute period — no hands allowed. If there is a tie, the winner will be the person who ends up wearing the most pie and the biggest smile. There will be three categories — ages 5 to 10, ages 11 to 17 and adults. Registration starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. Want to enjoy pie at a more leisurely pace? Come back Sunday for the 4-H Youth Council pie auction.

• When: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29

• Where: Linn County Fairgrounds, 201 Central City Road, Central City

• Cost: Fair admission $2 per day or $5 wristband for all four days of the fair

• Details: thelinncountyfair.com

Linn County Fair: Bacon, Salsa and Baking contests

Along with livestock shows, mutton busting and other activities, the Linn County Fair gives residents a chance to show off their cooking skills — and the public a chance to taste-test their concoctions. On Sunday, the fair includes a “make it with bacon” competition at noon, salsa competition at 2 p.m. and a heritage baking competition at 3 p.m. Registration starts an hour before each competition, and public taste commences after all food competitions are completed.

• When: Sunday, June 30

• Where: Linn County Fairgrounds, 201 Central City Road, Central City

• Cost: Fair admission $2 per day or $5 wristband for all four days of the fair

• Details: thelinncountyfair.com

Freedom Festival Pancake Breakfast

Kick off the Fourth of July with a Freedom Festival pancake breakfast. Veterans Memorial Museum exhibits will be open during the breakfast, and the band Vintage Jammers will play from 8 a.m. to noon. The Freedom Festival Car Show will take place outside.

• When: 8 a.m. to noon July 4

• Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: $6 adults, $3 children, $1 discount with Freedom Festival button

• Details: freedomfestival.com