A food truck, taco showdown, pies, bacon, and pancakes: Iowa Food Events June 29 - July 4

The Gazette
Food Truck Friday in Redmond Park
This new neighborhood event starts Friday, and residents are encouraged to come out for a bite to eat and conversations with their neighbors. The Hungry Rooster food truck will be at the park, with other food trucks scheduled on Fridays throughout the summer.
• When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28.
• Where: Redmond Park, 1545 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids
• Details: redmondpark.org
Taste of Freedom: Street Taco Showdown
Hy-Vee chefs from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Coralville and Iowa City will compete for your taste buds in this street taco showdown. Each station will offer a different taco choice, with customers voting for their favorite.
• When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29
• Where: NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids
• Cost: $3 each or try all six for $15
• Details: freedomfestival.com
Linn County Fair: Pie Eating Contest
Show off your speed eating skills at this pie eating contest. The winner is the person who finishes their pie and stands upright first, within a five minute period — no hands allowed. If there is a tie, the winner will be the person who ends up wearing the most pie and the biggest smile. There will be three categories — ages 5 to 10, ages 11 to 17 and adults. Registration starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. Want to enjoy pie at a more leisurely pace? Come back Sunday for the 4-H Youth Council pie auction.
• When: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29
• Where: Linn County Fairgrounds, 201 Central City Road, Central City
• Cost: Fair admission $2 per day or $5 wristband for all four days of the fair
• Details: thelinncountyfair.com
Linn County Fair: Bacon, Salsa and Baking contests
Along with livestock shows, mutton busting and other activities, the Linn County Fair gives residents a chance to show off their cooking skills — and the public a chance to taste-test their concoctions. On Sunday, the fair includes a “make it with bacon” competition at noon, salsa competition at 2 p.m. and a heritage baking competition at 3 p.m. Registration starts an hour before each competition, and public taste commences after all food competitions are completed.
• When: Sunday, June 30
• Where: Linn County Fairgrounds, 201 Central City Road, Central City
• Cost: Fair admission $2 per day or $5 wristband for all four days of the fair
• Details: thelinncountyfair.com
Freedom Festival Pancake Breakfast
Kick off the Fourth of July with a Freedom Festival pancake breakfast. Veterans Memorial Museum exhibits will be open during the breakfast, and the band Vintage Jammers will play from 8 a.m. to noon. The Freedom Festival Car Show will take place outside.
• When: 8 a.m. to noon July 4
• Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids
• Cost: $6 adults, $3 children, $1 discount with Freedom Festival button
• Details: freedomfestival.com