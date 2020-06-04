RESTAURANTS

Indian restaurant coming to Cedar Rapids, while several shops close in Newbo City Market

Chew on This

Charles Easterday (left) takes the order of Kayla Newman of Cedar Rapids and Chris Piplani of Cedar Rapids on May 25, 20
Charles Easterday (left) takes the order of Kayla Newman of Cedar Rapids and Chris Piplani of Cedar Rapids on May 25, 2018, at One More Bite in NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids. The shop announced it was closing its NewBo location to focus on its food truck and catering. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

08:30AM | Thu, June 04, 2020

First Buchanan County brewery in a century to open this fall

08:30AM | Thu, June 04, 2020

Indian restaurant coming to Cedar Rapids, while several shops close in ...

08:00AM | Thu, June 04, 2020

After losing jobs due to pandemic, couple moves back to Iowa to start ...

09:00AM | Thu, May 21, 2020

Get a taste of Czech culture with virtual classes
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Persis Biryani Indian Grill

Cedar Rapids is getting another Indian restaurant. Signs are up at 4862 First Ave., in the Lindale Crossing strip mall, for Persis Biryani Indian Grill. A Facebook page for the business says “coming soon.” There are Persis Biryani Indian Grills across the country, including in West Des Moines, and it specializes in the flavorful rice dish biryani, popular in India’s southern city of Hyderabad.

NewBo City Market

A handful of vendors are closing their NewBo City Market shops.

Sandwich shop One More Bite announced it was going to focus on its food truck and catering services. “Over the last 2 years we have enjoyed our time at NewBo City Market and everyone that supported us. Whether it was through words of encouragement, buying a sandwich or simply stopping by I sincerely thank every one of you,” the business posted on Facebook.

Another sandwich shop, City Melt, also has left, posting: “All of us at City Melt would like to thank our loyal and grilled cheese loving customers we have served over the last five years. Our lease was up this month and we made the difficult decision not to renew at this time. We thank you for all the fond memories we have of our time @NewBoCityMarket!”

Paulita’s Pastries and Get Fresh are also closing their NewBo shops, said marketing manager Alexandra Olsen.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

08:30AM | Thu, June 04, 2020

First Buchanan County brewery in a century to open this fall

08:30AM | Thu, June 04, 2020

Indian restaurant coming to Cedar Rapids, while several shops close in ...

08:00AM | Thu, June 04, 2020

After losing jobs due to pandemic, couple moves back to Iowa to start ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

First Buchanan County brewery in a century to open this fall

After losing jobs due to pandemic, couple moves back to Iowa to start Uptown Coffee in Marion

Get a taste of Czech culture with virtual classes

Anvil Meat Market & Deli takes up long legacy of Czech Village butcher shops in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Nearly 1,000 people marched through Iowa City for more than 3 hours for law enforcement reform, racial justice

Legislature physically and politically distanced

Republicans endorse Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa U.S. House seat

Zach Johnson Foundation's new leader took over a week before the pandemic took hold of Iowa

Alter Ego Comics reopens to altered landscape in Marion

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.