Indian restaurant coming to Cedar Rapids, while several shops close in Newbo City Market

Persis Biryani Indian Grill

Cedar Rapids is getting another Indian restaurant. Signs are up at 4862 First Ave., in the Lindale Crossing strip mall, for Persis Biryani Indian Grill. A Facebook page for the business says “coming soon.” There are Persis Biryani Indian Grills across the country, including in West Des Moines, and it specializes in the flavorful rice dish biryani, popular in India’s southern city of Hyderabad.

NewBo City Market

A handful of vendors are closing their NewBo City Market shops.

Sandwich shop One More Bite announced it was going to focus on its food truck and catering services. “Over the last 2 years we have enjoyed our time at NewBo City Market and everyone that supported us. Whether it was through words of encouragement, buying a sandwich or simply stopping by I sincerely thank every one of you,” the business posted on Facebook.

Another sandwich shop, City Melt, also has left, posting: “All of us at City Melt would like to thank our loyal and grilled cheese loving customers we have served over the last five years. Our lease was up this month and we made the difficult decision not to renew at this time. We thank you for all the fond memories we have of our time @NewBoCityMarket!”

Paulita’s Pastries and Get Fresh are also closing their NewBo shops, said marketing manager Alexandra Olsen.

