Grey's Pub is Moose McDuffy's again

Moose McDuffy’s

Grey’s Pub — which took over the First Avenue spot vacated when Moose McDuffy’s closed in 2016 after a fire — has reverted to the location’s former name.

Grey’s Pub closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and after a change of ownership, the bar is open and back under the name Moose McDuffy’s.

The bar, at 834 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page.

Tweety Juice Bar

Smoothie and fresh juice fans have a new place to try with Tweety Juice Bar in Coral Ridge Mall. The stand opened at the end of May and serves ice cream, cheesecake and pie alongside juice and smoothies, as well as hibiscus and tamarind drinks. It is open in the food court and also is available via Iowa City-based delivery service Chomp.

