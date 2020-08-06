RESTAURANTS

Grey's Pub is Moose McDuffy's again

Tweety Juice Bar opens in Coralville

Grey's Pub on First Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, is now called Moose McDuffy's. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Grey’s Pub on First Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, is now called Moose McDuffy’s. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, August 06, 2020

Grey's Pub is Moose McDuffy's again

06:30AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Highway 30 Diner opens in SW Cedar Rapids

02:56PM | Tue, July 21, 2020

Chew on This: Salt Fork Kitchen is closed, Sid's Scoops is closing ...

07:00AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes i ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter, thegazette.com/section/enewsletters, for regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

Moose McDuffy’s

Grey’s Pub — which took over the First Avenue spot vacated when Moose McDuffy’s closed in 2016 after a fire — has reverted to the location’s former name.

Grey’s Pub closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and after a change of ownership, the bar is open and back under the name Moose McDuffy’s.

The bar, at 834 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page.

Tweety Juice Bar

Smoothie and fresh juice fans have a new place to try with Tweety Juice Bar in Coral Ridge Mall. The stand opened at the end of May and serves ice cream, cheesecake and pie alongside juice and smoothies, as well as hibiscus and tamarind drinks. It is open in the food court and also is available via Iowa City-based delivery service Chomp.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, August 06, 2020

Grey's Pub is Moose McDuffy's again

06:30AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Highway 30 Diner opens in SW Cedar Rapids

02:56PM | Tue, July 21, 2020

Chew on This: Salt Fork Kitchen is closed, Sid's Scoops is closing ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Highway 30 Diner opens in SW Cedar Rapids

Chew on This: Salt Fork Kitchen is closed, Sid's Scoops is closing

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes in Cedar Rapids

Chew on This: New restaurant, Table, opens in North Liberty; Marion pub crawl goes virtual

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds gets good marks in poll despite voter disagreement with state pandemic policies

2 Iowa store employees fired after refusing to serve police officer

Trump campaign uses unauthorized and altered Gazette photo to criticize Biden

Iowa football schedule: Hawkeyes open Big Ten season on Sept. 5

ACT cancellations causing issues for high school seniors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.