RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens next to Boston's

Kat Montgomery, general manager, serves a customer Nov. 9, 2016, at Greyhound Deli inside the Cedar Rapids Public Librar
Kat Montgomery, general manager, serves a customer Nov. 9, 2016, at Greyhound Deli inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library. The deli, which had been closed along with the library due to the pandemic, is now open Monday to Friday. (The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, September 17, 2020

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens ...

08:00AM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Friends open BIT Brewery in Central City

06:30AM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Socially distant festivals: Get your BrewNost, Oktoberfest packages to ...

06:00AM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter for regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

red clover deli

A new sandwich shop, Red Clover Deli, is now open at 503 Eighth Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The deli is adjacent to Boston’s, the fish-focused restaurant Kory Nanke opened in the former Boston Fish location.

Red Clover Deli is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and serves sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Greyhound Deli

The cafe inside the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library has reopened.

Greyhound Deli had been shuttered since the library closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The library now has opened back up to the public on a limited basis, allowing people in to browse its stacks for up to 30 minutes, with capacity limits inside the building.

Greyhound Deli has a drive thru, which it opened Sept. 16 as a first phase of its reopening. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, September 17, 2020

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens ...

08:00AM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Friends open BIT Brewery in Central City

06:30AM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Socially distant festivals: Get your BrewNost, Oktoberfest packages to ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Friends open BIT Brewery in Central City

Socially distant festivals: Get your BrewNost, Oktoberfest packages to go this year

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

'Chef Eddie G. Locavore' cooking show filming in Eastern Iowa next week

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon Technologies plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs

Half of Iowa state park beaches had swim warnings in 2020

Man arrested after stabbing woman at bus stop in Cedar Rapids

Commission flags Greenfield with fundraising questions

Rita Hart: Raising the federal retirement age a 'deal breaker'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.