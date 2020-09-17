Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens next to Boston's

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter for regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

red clover deli

A new sandwich shop, Red Clover Deli, is now open at 503 Eighth Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The deli is adjacent to Boston’s, the fish-focused restaurant Kory Nanke opened in the former Boston Fish location.

Red Clover Deli is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and serves sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Greyhound Deli

The cafe inside the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library has reopened.

Greyhound Deli had been shuttered since the library closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The library now has opened back up to the public on a limited basis, allowing people in to browse its stacks for up to 30 minutes, with capacity limits inside the building.

Greyhound Deli has a drive thru, which it opened Sept. 16 as a first phase of its reopening. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

