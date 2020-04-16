Five places to get carryout burgers

In normal times, Chew on This focuses on restaurant openings and closings. These are not normal times, with restaurants closed except to carryout, curbside and delivery. We know these businesses still need support from the community to survive, so each week we are going to highlight five local restaurants.

These are just a few of the many places offering carryout burgers; look up your favorite restaurants on Facebook or give them a call to find out what they have.

If you don’t want to leave the house, try a delivery service like Chomp, GrubHub or MyTownToGo.

As spring brings warmer days (Can we be done with snow now, please?), people are firing up their grills. But if you want a burger without the work, here are five places offering burgers for carryout or delivery.

BurgerFiend

3980 Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids; (319) 200-4499, burgerfiendonline.com. Build your burger with more than 20 choices of sides and spreads.

The Local Craft Ale House

4001 Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids; (319) 320-7644, thelocalcraftcr.com. Offering curbside pickup only, swing by for a burger combo basket. Also tune into its Facebook page for livestream concerts from its otherwise empty restaurant; the effort has raised more than $2,000 for those musicians.

Pullman Bar & Diner

17 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City; (319) 338-1808, pullmandiner.com. Get a burger or other sandwich just for you or in a four-pack with sides for a family.

Saucy Focaccia

5100 Fountains Dr., Suite 100, Cedar Rapids; (319) 294-6772, saucyfocaccia.com. Loaded burgers with sides like mac and cheese, tots and fries and milk shakes, are available; order online and call when you arrive for curbside pickup.

Shakespeare’s Pub & Grub

819 S. First Ave., Iowa City; (319) 337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com

Get a classic burger or branch out with the Bacon Blue Bison Burger, the State Fair Pork Burger, plus plenty of other pub fare options.

