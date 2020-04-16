CORONAVIRUS

Five places to get carryout burgers

Chew on This

The Pullman Burger with bread & butter pickles, special sauce, bacon and American cheese at Pullman Bar & Diner in downt
The Pullman Burger with bread & butter pickles, special sauce, bacon and American cheese at Pullman Bar & Diner in downtown Iowa City. The Pullman is offering carryout and delivery. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:00PM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Sen. Chuck Grassley calling for $250 billion more for small business p ...

11:44AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds orders stricter steps in Northeast Iowa to fight cor ...

11:00AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Five places to get carryout burgers

10:30AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ap ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

In normal times, Chew on This focuses on restaurant openings and closings. These are not normal times, with restaurants closed except to carryout, curbside and delivery. We know these businesses still need support from the community to survive, so each week we are going to highlight five local restaurants.

These are just a few of the many places offering carryout burgers; look up your favorite restaurants on Facebook or give them a call to find out what they have.

If you don’t want to leave the house, try a delivery service like Chomp, GrubHub or MyTownToGo.

As spring brings warmer days (Can we be done with snow now, please?), people are firing up their grills. But if you want a burger without the work, here are five places offering burgers for carryout or delivery.

BurgerFiend

3980 Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids; (319) 200-4499, burgerfiendonline.com. Build your burger with more than 20 choices of sides and spreads.

The Local Craft Ale House

4001 Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids; (319) 320-7644, thelocalcraftcr.com. Offering curbside pickup only, swing by for a burger combo basket. Also tune into its Facebook page for livestream concerts from its otherwise empty restaurant; the effort has raised more than $2,000 for those musicians.

Pullman Bar & Diner

17 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City; (319) 338-1808, pullmandiner.com. Get a burger or other sandwich just for you or in a four-pack with sides for a family.

Saucy Focaccia

5100 Fountains Dr., Suite 100, Cedar Rapids; (319) 294-6772, saucyfocaccia.com. Loaded burgers with sides like mac and cheese, tots and fries and milk shakes, are available; order online and call when you arrive for curbside pickup.

Shakespeare’s Pub & Grub

819 S. First Ave., Iowa City; (319) 337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com

Get a classic burger or branch out with the Bacon Blue Bison Burger, the State Fair Pork Burger, plus plenty of other pub fare options.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:39AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do lives ...

08:34AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

07:17AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gowans

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Sen. Chuck Grassley calling for $250 billion more for small business paycheck protection

Gov. Kim Reynolds orders stricter steps in Northeast Iowa to fight coronavirus

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 16

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do livestreams for charities

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa begins using coronavirus plasma on hospitalized patients

At The Eastern Iowa Airport, low passenger traffic, regional airline closures take toll

Time Machine: Holland Furnace

Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

Gov. Reynolds, let dark money lead you to sunshine

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate