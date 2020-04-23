CORONAVIRUS

Five places offering tacos for carryout or delivery

A plate of three street tacos with sauces at Mas Margaritas, 588 Boyson Rd. NE, Suite 124, in northeast Cedar Rapids, Io
A plate of three street tacos with sauces at Mas Margaritas, 588 Boyson Rd. NE, Suite 124, in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
In normal times, Chew on This focuses on restaurant openings and closings. These are not normal times, with restaurants closed except to carryout, curbside and delivery. We know these businesses still need support from the community to survive, so each week we are going to highlight five local restaurants.

These are just a few of the many places offering tacos. Look up your favorite restaurants on Facebook or give them a call to find out what they have.

If you don’t want to leave the house, try a delivery service like Chomp, GrubHub or MyTownToGo.

Mas Margaritas

588 Boyson Rd. NE Suite 124, Cedar Rapids; (319) 826-1800, facebook.com/masmargaritas319

Try their Taco Tuesday special; 10 tacos for $10 & a free queso.

El Bajio

555 Gateway Place SW, Cedar Rapids; (319) 366-1715, elbajiocr.com

Try the tacos or branch out into the rest of the menu, featuring dishes like enchiladas, tortas, burritos and more.

Jalapeno

40 Sugar Creek, North Liberty; (319) 853-0006, facebook.com/Jalape% C3%B1o-915081648691187

This restaurant just celebrated its first anniversary in business and isn’t letting the pandemic slow it down. Try its “Mexican bundle” special: 12 tacos with choice of one meat, rice, beans, and four sides for $19.

La Regia Taqueria

438 Highway 1 W., Iowa City; (319) 341-8226, laregiaia.com

Its large selection of specialty tacos is complemented by enchiladas, quesadillas and more.

Andale Andale

Coral Ridge Mall, 1451 Coral Ridge Ave., Coralville; (319) 625-2027, order.shopkeep.com/1z24iandalefresh

The mall is closed, but this food court restaurant still is open for carryout, with pickup coordinated outside the mall entrance. Try the “gringo taco” or “street taco” options.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

