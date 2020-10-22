RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Feedwell Kitchen and Bakery open in Cedar Rapids, Your Pie pizzeria open in Marion

Screenshot from the Feedwell Kitchen and Bakery website.
Screenshot from the Feedwell Kitchen and Bakery website.
Chew on This is a weekly column featuring restaurant news in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Sign up for the Chew on This newsletter to get weekly updates in your inbox.

Feedwell Kitchen and Bakery

A new cafe and bakery is open at 560 Boyson Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. Melanie Abu-Nameh and Holly Ervin opened Feedwell Kitchen and Bakery on Oct. 16.

Serving sandwiches, salads, soups and freshly baked pastries and breads, the cafe is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Abu-Nameh was executive chef and food and beverage director at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, has 16 years experience as a culinary instructor with Kirkwood Community College and has a private chef and culinary consulting business through withchefmel.com. She is leading the “savory” side of the kitchen, with Ervin leading the bakery side.

The restaurant is online at feedwellkitchenandbakery.com and can be reached at (319) 409-6905.

Your Pie

Marion has a new pizza place, Your Pie. Rory Kelly opened the Georgia-based franchise after previously opening locations in Davenport and Dubuque.

The restaurant, at 2791 Seventh Ave., opened just three days before the August derecho, then had to briefly close again.

Your Pie focuses on “fast casual pizza,” Kelly said, serving 10-inch personal pizzas built in front of the customer and cooked on the spot. They offer dine in, carryout and online ordering with a curbside pickup option or delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats. It is online at yourpie.com/stores/marion and can be reached at (319) 377-5367.

“Marion is a pretty up-and-coming area ... It has the small town feel, but there’s still a little hustle and bustle,” Kelly said.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

