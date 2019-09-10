Food & Drink

Calm the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry at your tailgate with this Chicken Wing Dip recipe

Share your winning recipes to win two Iowa football tickets

Game Day Pigskin Potluck recipe Chicken Wing Dip. Photographed Thursday, Aug. 16, 2007, in northeast Cedar Rapids. (The Gazette/Jim Slosiarek)
For the Iowa-Iowa State football game, many fans are probably sharing their tailgate spread with fans on both sides. While you may not agree on who should win the game, everyone can agree on this chicken wing dip.

Do you have a winning recipe? Enter The Gazette’s Tailgating Recipe Contest, and you could win a pair of Iowa football tickets and a Hy-Vee gift card. Two winners will be picked.

Now, try this easy-to-make dip.

Chicken Wing Dip

(without the bones and mess)

This recipe feeds a crowd and is easy to put together. Another bonus: you can customize the recipe to your own taste, using mild hot sauce or something with more fire to it. It also can be made using whatever type of chicken you have on hand — including canned chicken, frozen chicken chunks or leftover chicken breast.

• 2 (8-ounce) tubs cream cheese, softened

• 3/4 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce (or similar)

• 1 cup ranch dressing

• 2 cups diced chicken

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in hot sauce. Add ranch dressing, chicken and cheddar cheese. Mix well. Pour dip into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake 30 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or celery.

Source: Gazette reader and Hawkeye fan Dawn Pressler from 2007

