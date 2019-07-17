Chew on This: New cafe coming to Marion, BeerBurger closing, Wit's End for sale ...

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery in Marion

A new eatery, Goldfinch Tap + Eatery, is planned for the former Louie’s Scoreboard location, 740 10th St., in Uptown Marion.

In a news release, Josh Immerfall, a partner in the venture, said the restaurant would serve “thoughtfully crafted American favorites with chef inspired twists” as well as “scratch cocktails and seasonal favorites.” He is aiming to open the restaurant in late summer or early fall.

BeerBurger in Iowa City Closed

BeerBurger has closed in Iowa City. The restaurant, owned by local company MAiNGREDIENT, opened it’s Iowa City location at 180 E. Burlington St. less than a year ago in a space vacated by Zombie Burger. The original BeerBurger location, at 575 Cameron Way, North Liberty, remains open.

“You have to be prepared to navigate through the ever-changing demands of a market and the industry, and never be afraid to make corrections along the way because not every pitch is a home run,” a post on the its Facebook page read. “We have decided to consolidate our BeerBurger resources into our original North Liberty Iowa location.”

Wit’s End Coffeehouse in Marion For Sale

Marion coffee shop Wit’s End is for sale. Owner Jen Christopherson posted on the business’s Facebook page, “I’ve taken this business to the next level and it’s waiting for the perfect person to take it even further. Always wanted to own a coffeehouse? Here is your chance! Feel free to chat with me anytime.”

She bought the coffee shop, at 630 10th St., from former owner Cathy Peterson in 2018. The coffee shop was founded in 2007.

Dinner on the Bridge of Lions

Tickets are on sale for a new event hosted by the Czech Village-New Bohemia Main Street District. Dinner on the Bridge of Lions will be Sept. 6. The open air event will feature a long table set up on the 16th Avenue Bridge connecting Czech Village and NewBo. The evening will include appetizers, dinner and desserts prepared by district eateries, local beverages, live music and a live auction of art featuring local bridges. Vegetarian options will be available by request. Tickets for this 21 and older only event start at $75 and are available on Eventbrite or by check to Czech Village-New Bohmeia District, 329 10th Ave. SE, Suite 123, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.

