RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: New cafe coming to Marion, BeerBurger closing, Wit's End for sale

Cliff Jette/The Gazette Dinner on the Bridge of Lions, an open air event that will feature dinner set up on the 16th Avenue Bridge connectiong Czech Village and NewBo, will be held Sept. 6.
Cliff Jette/The Gazette Dinner on the Bridge of Lions, an open air event that will feature dinner set up on the 16th Avenue Bridge connectiong Czech Village and NewBo, will be held Sept. 6.
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

04:56PM | Wed, July 17, 2019

Chew on This: New cafe coming to Marion, BeerBurger closing, Wit's End for sale ...

12:00AM | Thu, July 11, 2019

Wine Dive, Blues & BBW, and Brewer's Tales: Iowa Corridor Food Events July 12-16 ...

10:31AM | Wed, July 10, 2019

Chew on this: Pig & Porter closes, Crisp on hiatus, plus a new sushi spot

07:00AM | Mon, July 08, 2019

La Vecina cooks Mexican food over open flames in Iowa River Landing

02:07PM | Fri, July 05, 2019

Chew on This: Candy shop changing hands, two new bakeries and a brewery opening

04:25PM | Thu, June 27, 2019

A food truck, taco showdown, pies, bacon, and pancakes: Iowa Food Events June 29 ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery in Marion

A new eatery, Goldfinch Tap + Eatery, is planned for the former Louie’s Scoreboard location, 740 10th St., in Uptown Marion.

In a news release, Josh Immerfall, a partner in the venture, said the restaurant would serve “thoughtfully crafted American favorites with chef inspired twists” as well as “scratch cocktails and seasonal favorites.” He is aiming to open the restaurant in late summer or early fall.

BeerBurger in Iowa City Closed

BeerBurger has closed in Iowa City. The restaurant, owned by local company MAiNGREDIENT, opened it’s Iowa City location at 180 E. Burlington St. less than a year ago in a space vacated by Zombie Burger. The original BeerBurger location, at 575 Cameron Way, North Liberty, remains open.

“You have to be prepared to navigate through the ever-changing demands of a market and the industry, and never be afraid to make corrections along the way because not every pitch is a home run,” a post on the its Facebook page read. “We have decided to consolidate our BeerBurger resources into our original North Liberty Iowa location.”

Wit’s End Coffeehouse in Marion For Sale

Marion coffee shop Wit’s End is for sale. Owner Jen Christopherson posted on the business’s Facebook page, “I’ve taken this business to the next level and it’s waiting for the perfect person to take it even further. Always wanted to own a coffeehouse? Here is your chance! Feel free to chat with me anytime.”

She bought the coffee shop, at 630 10th St., from former owner Cathy Peterson in 2018. The coffee shop was founded in 2007.

Dinner on the Bridge of Lions

Tickets are on sale for a new event hosted by the Czech Village-New Bohemia Main Street District. Dinner on the Bridge of Lions will be Sept. 6. The open air event will feature a long table set up on the 16th Avenue Bridge connecting Czech Village and NewBo. The evening will include appetizers, dinner and desserts prepared by district eateries, local beverages, live music and a live auction of art featuring local bridges. Vegetarian options will be available by request. Tickets for this 21 and older only event start at $75 and are available on Eventbrite or by check to Czech Village-New Bohmeia District, 329 10th Ave. SE, Suite 123, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.

• Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Wine Dive, Blues & BBW, and Brewer's Tales: Iowa Corridor Food Events July 12-16

Chew on this: Pig & Porter closes, Crisp on hiatus, plus a new sushi spot

La Vecina cooks Mexican food over open flames in Iowa River Landing

Chew on This: Candy shop changing hands, two new bakeries and a brewery opening

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa protesters wore nooses to make statement on climate change. Now they are apologizing.

Illinois marijuana law could create challenges in Iowa workplaces

Jury: Boy who pointed loaded gun at teacher guilty of assault, not attempted murder

Grassley staying out of King-Ernst spat over Trump tweets

Archer-Daniels-Midland sees tariff war changing soy trade pattern for good

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.