Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food is moving, Need Pizza starts delivery, The Bakery is closing

Smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy and cajun corn make up the day’s special at Vivan’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Jerome Smallwood opened the restaurant to feature favorite recipes by his mother. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Vivian’s Soul Food

Less than three years after opening, Vivian’s Soul Food is moving to a building with more space than is available at its current location in a strip mall at 4342 16th Ave. SW. The new location, which is currently under renovation, was formerly a Zio Johno’s, at 2915 Williams Parkway on the southwest side. The move is currently slated for January.

Owner Jerome Smallwood opened Vivian’s in July 2017, and named it for his mother, who taught him to cook. His menu, which rotates daily, includes entrees like fried catfish, fried chicken, smothered pork chops and chicken, ribs, pot roast and oxtails, all available with sides like candied yams, baked macaroni and cheese, collard greens and red beans and rice.

The Bakery of Cedar Rapids

A southwest side cafe is closing its doors to the public. The Bakery of Cedar Rapids, which serves Mexican cuisine for lunch along with baked goods, announced on Facebook that Dec. 20 will be the final day to visit the restaurant. Instead, the space will serve as a test kitchen for an affiliated company, American Baking Systems, which makes and sells baking equipment for companies across North America. Owner Al Farrington owns both businesses and opened the Bakery in August 2016.

Need Pizza

Downtown Cedar Rapids pizzeria Need Pizza is starting limited delivery, in a small perimeter around downtown and just west of the Cedar River and I-380. They posted a map of the delivery area on Facebook, and those unsure if they are in the boundary can try entering their address on the pizzeria’s online ordering portal. For now, delivery is only available from opening time until 4 p.m. They plan to expand delivery hours and possibly geography in the future. The restaurant does not currently partner with any outside food delivery services.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

