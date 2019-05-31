RESTAURANTS

Chew on this: Two new breweries opening, plus two small town cafes and Cafe Saint Pio are open

01:06PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Cafe Saint Pio

New Czech Village coffee shop Cafe Saint Pio has quietly opened at 99 16th Ave. SW. As “Chew on This” previously reported, the coffee shop from former Brewhemia owner Brad Danielson serves light breakfast fare, lunch, pastries and coffee.

Sid’s Scoops

Lone Tree residents can dig into a cool treat at Sid’s Scoops, which opened in the small Johnson County town May 19. The cafe, at 117 N. Devoe St., shares space with Boxcar Treasures antiques shop and serves up ice cream along with hamburgers.

PrairieMoon on Main

A small Linn County town also has a new eatery. PrairieMoon on Main opened on May 11 at 103 E. Main St., Prairieburg. Their menu features classic Iowa comfort food such as broasted chicken and prime rib dinners, with lunch specials like hot beef sandwiches with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Gezellig Brewing and Deb’s Brewtopia

Craft beer fans planning summer road trips can raise a glass to two new breweries. In Newton, Gezellig Brewing Company, 403 W. Fourth St. N. Maytag, announced on Facebook they plan to open June 7, and are ready to welcome all comers with “liquid hugs.”

In Elkader, Deb’s Brewtopia is now open at 106 Cedar St., in the former Clayton County Register Building. Along with craft beer, they have wine and mead and plan to add root beer on tap soon.

l Have a restaurant news tip? Email alison.gowans@thegazette.com or call (319) 398-8339.

