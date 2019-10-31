Chew on This: Smash Juice Bar, Stillwater Coffee, Food Factory open

Juice, coffee, and Eden has new ownership this week in Chew on This.

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery

North Liberty has a new spot for freshly squeezed juice and smoothies. Smash Juice Bar & Eatery opened Oct. 19 at 620 Pacha Parkway, Suite 4.

Along with organic, fresh cold pressed juices and smoothies, the menu features acai bowls, a waffle bar, with a wheat protein or gluten-free waffle options, and snacks such as a hummus plate and a cheese and meat board or avocado toast, soups and salads. It also will have Wild Culture Kombucha and booster shots.

Stillwater Coffee Co.

Stillwater Coffee Co. opened Sept. 2 at 1275 N. Center Point Road, Suite B in Hiawatha. Along with coffee, espresso drinks and beverages such as smoothies, tea and hot chocolate, it will serve baked goods from Rustic Hearth Bakery and That One Cupcake Place, as well as some made in-house.

The coffee shop shares a building with Morgan & Morio Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and is owned by Nick and Kim Morio. Deb Witte, who was the founder of Brewed Awakenings in Cedar Rapids and Wit’s End Coffeehouse in Marion, manages the venture.

The Food Factory

A new diner is open in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Food Factory, 200 First Ave. NE, serves breakfast all day, burgers, tenderloins, chicken strips and more.

The restaurant, which is in the space that was formerly Harold’s Chicken, opened at the end of August. Along with its regular menu it has daily specials and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Eden Lounge

Eden Lounge, 217 Iowa Ave., Iowa City, has changed hands. Previously owned by North Liberty-based company Maingredient, which also owns BeerBurger, the bar is now owned by Corridor Entertainment Group, which also owns Studio 13 and the Iowa City Yacht Club.

Owner Jason Zeman said in an email that he has added live entertainment to the venue, which will include comedy shows, small jazz groups, solo artists and piano players, in a nod to the space’s former incarnation as the Piano Lounge. He also plans to expand the hours to be open Wednesday to Saturday nights, as well as hosting private events.

“As it is a work in progress, we will be working to update and improve on the space over the next few months making it a positive addition to our portfolio. We have already done significant repairs and updates to the space, including flooring, sound system, seating and more,” Zeman wrote.

Iowa Restaurant Association

A Coralville chef is among this year’s Iowa Restaurant Association honorees. Austina Smith of Grand Living at Bridgewater in Coralville is the American Dream Award Winner, the association announced Monday.

The 2019 Iowa Restaurant award winners will be honored Nov. 18 at the Iowa Hospitality Convention and Expo in Des Moines.

The other winners are:

Restaurateur: Robert Johnson, B-Bops, Des Moines; Chef: Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, Dubuque; Emerging Hospitality Leader: Chris Diebel, Bubba & Teddy Maroon’s, Des Moines; Employee: Emily Hudson, Hemispheres Bistro, Bettendorf; Faces of Diversity Award: Chef Bobby Singleton, Cashus Italian Cuisine, Batavia; Purveyor Partner: Brad Korkow, Society Insurance, Fond du Lac, Wisc.; Industry Champion: Mike Holms, Splash Seafood Bar & Grill and Jethro’s BBQ, Des Moines; ProStart Educator of Excellence: Jane Hoegh, Hampton-Dumont High School, Hampton; ProStart Mentor: Chef Michael Gabrielson, Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf; Restaurant Neighbor Philanthropy Award: Kim Brown, Inspired Luncheonette, Readlyn; and Legislator: Sen. Carrie Koelker, District 29, Dyersville.

The award ceremony will follow the association’s Grand Tasting Gala, which will include samples of dishes from the association’s statewide culinary competition, as well as drinks and live music. Tickets are $39 at restaurantiowa.com.

