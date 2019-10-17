RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Short's Burger & Shine comes to Marion and Enjoyabowl to Iowa City

A Dundee hamburger and fries at Shorts Burger & Shine in Iowa City, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
October 17, 2019

Short’s Burger & Shine

Iowa City burger restaurant Short’s Burger & Shine has opened a location at 780 11th St. in Marion.

The eatery offers a lineup of more than 20 signature burgers. At this location it also will serve Cajun food, pizza and more.

Short’s also has locations at 18 S. Clinton St. and 521 Westbury Dr. in Iowa City.

Enjoyabowl Fusion Grill

Fans of Asian-inspired cuisine can dig in at Enjoyabowl Fusion Grill, which opened Oct. 8 at 316 E. Burlington St., Iowa City.

The restaurant offers customizable wraps and rice or noodle based bowls as well as sides like pot stickers. According to the website, “The idea originated from Korean dish Bibimbap,” and goes on to say it combines rice, vegetables, sauce and proteins like chicken, pork and tofu, along with ingredients from other cuisines. Customers can choose what to add to their bowl.

Non-meat ingredients and sauces do not contain animal by-products, shellfish or peanuts, according to the website.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

