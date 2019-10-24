Chew on This: Pizza World opens and Caucus Bistro closes (former Ladora Bank)

RESTAURANTS

Owner Dimitri Makedonsky chose a non-partisan political theme for his bistro the Caucus Bistro, 811 Pacific St., in Ladora that opened in April. A message on Facebook said the restaurant has closed for an unknown length of time due to a staffing issue. The space featured presidents and presidential candidates on their visits to Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
A bistro’s doors close and a Pizza World opens in this week’s Chew on This.

Pizza World

Cedar Rapids is the first Iowa location of Pizza World, a Branson, Missouri-based restaurant with a handful of pizzerias in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia.

The Cedar Rapids location opened Oct. 22 at 4201 42nd St. NE, Suite 140, across Twin Pines Golf Course. Pizza World offers pickup, deliver and dining-in options, with regular, thin or gluten-free crusts. Along with pizza, the menu features baked wings, calzones, subs, salads, desserts and more.

Caucus Bistro

Almost six months after opening, Caucus Bistro in Ladora has closed, at least for now.

“Due to a staffing issue, Caucus Bistro in Ladora will not be open for the foreseeable future. Please direct all questions or concerns to: themakedonsky007@gmail.com Thank you for your patience as we look at our options,” owner Dimitri Makedonsky posted Oct. 12 on Facebook.

The bistro had an Iowa and presidential politics theme, and replaced the Ladora Bank Bistro, which closed in March. Makedonsky bought the historic building at 811 Pacific St., Ladora, more than a decade ago and had hired chef Scott Sukovich to be executive chef at Caucus Bistro.

At the time, Makedonsky told The Gazette getting people to Ladora, which has a population of less than 300 people, could be a challenge, so his goal was to make the eatery a destination.

Yummy Restaurant

A restaurant with the hopeful name “Yummy” is coming soon to 119 E. Washington St. in downtown Iowa City.

“We plan to revolutionize the food scene in Iowa City,” a Facebook post from the restaurant promises.

A sign in their window advertises authentic Chinese food, and they plan to offer self-serve takeout, ramen, cross bridge rice noodles, rolled ice cream and more, according to Facebook.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

