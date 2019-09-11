RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Get Fresh opens in downtown Iowa City

The juice and smoothie shop has officially opened their doors in downtown Iowa City. The original location in NewBo City Market remains open, and now fresh juice fans in the southern end of the Corridor can also drink up. The new location, 109 Iowa Ave., opened Sept. 6. For now, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, though they plan to expand the hours and the menu soon.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

