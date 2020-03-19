CORONAVIRUS

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

Jambalaya with shrimp, pork, chicken and andouille sausage served over rice with a side of house made bread topped with
Jambalaya with shrimp, pork, chicken and andouille sausage served over rice with a side of house made bread topped with chipotle sour cream and green onions is seen served at Short’s Burger & Shine in Marion on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

In normal times, Chew on This focuses on restaurant openings and closings. These are not normal times, with restaurants ordered to switch to carryout, curbside and delivery. We know these businesses still need support from the community to survive, so each week while this coronavirus crisis lasts, we are going to highlight five businesses and tell you about what they’re doing.

These are just a few examples of the many, many places offering these options — please look up your favorite restaurants on Facebook or give them a call to find out what they’re offering. You can also find a lot of options on Facebook groups like “Cedar Rapids, IA Small Business Delivery, Curbside, Take Out,” “Marion Delivery, Carryout & Curbside,” and “What’s The Special Today?”

If you don’t want to leave the house, many delivery services like Chomp, GrubHub and MyTownToGo are currently offering special prices or waiving delivery fees.

This week, we’re highlighting sports bars. March Madness may be canceled, but you can still get your burgers, fries, wings and more.

Bushwood Sports Bar & Grill

350 Edgewood Drive NW, Cedar Rapids; (319) 390-7140, facebook.com/bushwood.bar

Call ahead for to-go orders and pick up at the drive-through window. Their menu includes burgers, pizza, broasted chicken, wraps and salads, nachos, wings and more.

The Blind Pig

3325 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids; (319) 200-4127, facebook.com/TheBlindPigCR

They offering made-from-scratch take-and-bake family meals. Each meal is meant to serve four to five people for $40. The menu will change daily. Order by 3 p.m. for 4 p.m. pickup. Payment over the phone for these and other to-go orders — the full menu is available until 9 p.m. — is encouraged to limit contact.

Zeppelins Bar & Grill

5300 Edgewood Rd NE, Ste 500, Cedar Rapids; (319) 393-3047, facebook.com/zeppelinsbarandgrill

They are offering 20 percent off all bottles of beer and wine added to any order — they do growler fills — and a gift card special: buy four $25 gift cards and get an additional $25 free. Gift cards cannot be used the same day they are purchased.

Shorts Burger and Shine Marion

780 11th St., Marion; (319) 440-3941, facebook.com/shortsmarion

Open for carry out and curb side pick up — check Facebook for hours and specials. They serve burgers, pizza and Cajun entrees.

The Airliner

22 S Clinton St., Iowa City; (319) 351-9259, facebook.com/TheAirliner

Pizza, pasta, burgers and more. Check Facebook for specials, like appetizers all offered for $6.99, or half price pizzas.

Comments: (319) 855-2392; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

Health care providers, dentists scale back elective procedures, surgeries

Businesses asked to take survey to guide response to COVID-19

Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Johnson County suspends volunteer income tax assistance program

