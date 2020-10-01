RESTAURANTS

Chew On This: Cafe Muse is closing

Nasi Moradi (left) and CJ Huang own Cafe Muse, 565 Cameron Way, in North Liberty. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Nasi Moradi (left) and CJ Huang own Cafe Muse, 565 Cameron Way, in North Liberty. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

07:00AM | Thu, October 01, 2020

After their Kingston Pub was closed by the derecho, resilient couple h ...

06:30AM | Thu, October 01, 2020

Chew On This: Cafe Muse is closing

08:30AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

New York Gyro owner says Marion has welcomed new restaurant

12:00AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Chew on This: Red Frog returns to Czech Village, 30 hop owners opening ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Also in this edition: Vivian’s is adding a second location and Willie Ray’s Q Shack has been recognized with an award.

Cafe Muse

North Liberty coffee shop Cafe Muse is closing.

A Facebook post from the cafe announced the closure: “For the past four years, we have had the honor of serving this community. We are grateful for our incredible team, loyal fans, and all of the friends we have made along the way. We had such a tremendous run and enjoyed providing quality products, warm atmosphere, and new coffee concepts to the community. The pandemic has affected us as it did so many businesses worldwide. It is with heavy hearts, that we are planning to close Cafe Muse on October 3rd, 2020.”

Nasi Moradi and CJ Huang opened the coffee shop at 565 Cameron Way in February 2017, serving sandwiches, pastries and other food along with coffee, tea and smoothies.

Vivian’s Soul Food

Popular soul food restaurant Vivian’s is adding a second location. A Facebook announcement Monday declared Vivian’s Express Grill will open on the northeast side, with an opening targeted to December.

Jerome Smallwood first opened Vivian’s in July 2017, and in January it moved to a larger location at 2925 Williams Pkwy. SW, Cedar Rapids. The menu features dishes like fried catfish, fried chicken, smothered pork chops, shrimp and grits and more.

Willie Ray’s Q Shack

A Cedar Rapids restaurant that drew accolades for giving away thousands of free meals after the derecho has been awarded a $25,000 prize from Discover’s “Eat it Forward” program.

Willie Ray’s Q Shack, at 288 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, was nominated by supporters for the award, which goes to Black-owned businesses, with winners selected from the list of nominees each week. The program aims to give away $5 million to 200 businesses.

Discover’s website says the program aims to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic: “This year, COVID-19 hurt the restaurant industry — especially Black-owned businesses — and has disproportionately impacted the Black community. We support Black-owned restaurants as part of our commitment to fighting systemic racism and injustice and driving change to create a diverse, inclusive and equitable place for people to work and live.”

Willie Ray’s owner Willie Ray Fairley posted his appreciation for the award and for community support on Facebook: “The amount of love and support over these last couple months has been surreal! Thank you to everyone that nominated and shared Willie Ray’s Q Shack for the discover sweepstakes! Its official ... We won!!! This award will help us to continue to grow and have the ability to serve more people! We plan to expand so please stay tuned as everything is finalized. We will also continue providing free meals at least once a week. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

07:00AM | Thu, October 01, 2020

After their Kingston Pub was closed by the derecho, resilient couple h ...

06:30AM | Thu, October 01, 2020

Chew On This: Cafe Muse is closing

08:30AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

New York Gyro owner says Marion has welcomed new restaurant
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

New York Gyro owner says Marion has welcomed new restaurant

Chew on This: Red Frog returns to Czech Village, 30 hop owners opening new restaurant in Iowa River Landing

A pandemic surge in food delivery has made ghost kitchens and virtual eateries one of the only growth areas in the restaurant industry

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens next to Boston's

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mediacom no longer reporting outages from derecho, but some customers still without internet and cable

Iowa adds nearly $306 million to budget surplus

Iowa 'safe haven' law used for 45th time

Chuck Grassley has doubts Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

Cedar Rapids man threatened Black neighbor with 2 machetes, racial slur, in dispute over tree stump, police say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.