Chef Eddie G. Locavore cooking show filming in Eastern Iowa next week

Walker Homestead is seen July 26 in rural Iowa City. The farm will be featured in an episode of the Amazon Prime show #x
Walker Homestead is seen July 26 in rural Iowa City. The farm will be featured in an episode of the Amazon Prime show “Chef Eddie G. Locavore.” (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
08:30AM | Thu, September 03, 2020

A new Amazon Prime cooking show, “Chef Eddie G. Locavore,” will film in the Cedar Rapids area next week.

The show features Chef Eddie G. as he travels the world, sampling local food and talking to residents and local farmers, with a focus on local farm-to-table menus. The first season is airing now and production is underway for the second season.

Area residents are invited to participate in filming events, where safety and with social distancing guidelines in place. Tickets are available on the website for each event:

• Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m., Cedar Ridge Vineyard & Distillery, 1441 Marak Rd. NW, Cedar Rapids, $55 to $75: crwine.com/event/chef-eddie-g-locavore-at-cedar-ridge

• Sept. 10, 5 to 10 p.m., Walker Homestead, 3867 James Ave. SW, Iowa City, $150: walker-homestead.com/offerings/dinner-with-chef-eddie-g

• Sept. 11, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Bloomsbury Farm, 3260 69th St., Atkins, $85: bloomsburyfarm.com/sip-and-taste

“We are grateful to Chef Eddie and the Locavore team for bringing national attention to the flourishing culinary scene in Cedar Rapids,” said Julie Stow, director of meetings and conventions with the Cedar Rapids Tourism Office, in a news release. “We were excited to first host the Locavore production team last fall as they scouted potential cities and we look forward to seeing the Cedar Rapids episode come together.”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

